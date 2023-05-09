CFA members came together at Mount Macedon on Sunday, May 7 to honour firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.
This year's service at the Victorian Emergency Management Institute (VEMI) marked 50 years since the loss of Hesket-Kerrie firefighter Dennis Collery in 1973.
The losses of local Macedon firefighter Wallace 'Wal' Annison in 1976 and Peter Harry in 2012 from the nearby brigade of Gisborne were also recognised.
The memorial service is held each year as part of CFA's recognition of International Firefighters' Day on May 4.
International Firefighters Day was established in 1999, the year after five firefighters tragically lost their lives in Linton, Victoria. This year marks 25 years since the Linton tragedy.
Family members and friends of fallen firefighters, CFA and Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria (VFBV) executives, as well as government representatives also attended, to remember and honour the personal sacrifices and commitment firefighters make each and every day.
CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said the annual memorial service was an opportunity to take a moment to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the community safe.
"We must not forget the 80 CFA members, including 11 Country Fire Brigades Board and Bush Fire Brigade Committee firefighters, who gave their lives in service," Mr Cook said.
"This day is also a time to reflect and honour the commitment, dedication and hard work of all CFA people and the broader firefighting community."
Further information and audio stories on each fallen firefighter can be found on CFA's Roll of Honour webpage.
