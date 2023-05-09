Is there another club golfer with 20 club championships to his/her name?
This milestone was achieved recently when evergreen Lex Johnstone tapped in for a closing 72 to go with his 68, 71 opening rounds at Axedale Golf Club.
Lex has racked up his 20 wins over 36 years, taking his first title in 1997. For good measure, he has also accumulated a clutch of foursomes championships and also features on the honour board as champion of Korrumburra Golf Club.
It's not as though Lex has had it all his own way at Axedale. Other names on the championship board include this year's Australian Order of Merit qualifier Andrew Martin and one-time pro Kris Mueck, who holds the Axedale course record with a 10-under 59.
"Lex is a great champion of our club in more ways than one," club president Peter Hoskin said.
"He is happy to play with and help out anyone, and puts in countless hours as chairman of our course committee. It's nothing to see our club champion out pushing a mower around tees or loading his ute with fallen branches. Everyone was rapt to see him notch up number 20. It's a remarkable achievement."
As for the champ himself, he is the first to acknowledge his young adversaries drive the ball "into a different postcode", but his superior course management and short game ensures they will need more than just length to challenge his longevity.
