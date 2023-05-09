Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Bendigo's Maddy Theobald on top of the cheerleading world

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's squad after winning the ICU elite all-women gold medal.
Australia's squad after winning the ICU elite all-women gold medal.

Bendigo's Maddy Theobald was part of Australia's historic first gold medal at the International Cheer Union World Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.