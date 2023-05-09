Bendigo's Maddy Theobald was part of Australia's historic first gold medal at the International Cheer Union World Championships.
Theobald and her Aussie team-mates defeated 11 other countries to claim gold in the elite all-women division in Orlando, Florida.
Theobald said she felt a mix of pride and relief when the Australians were announced as the winners.
"I was very emotional,'' Theobald said.
"It's almost a relief that all the hard work has paid off.
"There were a lot of tears and they played the national anthem when we were on the podium.
"It was a special experience. To be involved in the first Australian team to win gold at the ICU championships means we've made our mark on history.
"It's very hard to put into words what it means."
The win was even more meritorious considering the campaign didn't exactly go to plan.
"At our first training session (in Orlando) one of our team members from WA hurt her ankle quite badly, so we had to organise one of our alternates, who lives in the United States, to step into the team,'' Theobald said.
A mistake on day one of competition wasn't an ideal start either.
"Our day one run wasn't perfect,'' Theobald admitted.
"We did get a five-point reduction for an inverted basket toss, which meant her head was a little bit lower than her seat on the couch.
"After day one we were in second place behind New Zealand. Going into the championships we thought they were going to be our biggest competition, which is fantastic to have countries on this side of the world being so competitive."
The Aussies needed a better performance on day two and they responded accordingly.
"Our day two run wasn't perfect, but it was better than day one and, most importantly, we didn't get any point reductions,'' Theobald said.
"Because it wasn't perfect we weren't 100 per cent sure that we were going to win.
"Thankfully, we won the gold, New Zealand won the silver and Japan won the bronze medal."
The 26-year-old was proud of her individual performance.
"Day one I wasn't happy because it was my group that caused the reduction,'' Theobald admitted.
"Coming off the floor on day two I was really happy with my individual performance and my stunt group.
"We hit everything that we needed to hit and we left it all on the map. Hitting a personal zero on the world stage is a big achievement and it fills me full of pride."
Now that she's reached the top of the cheer mountain, Theobald will take some time to think about her future in the sport.
"At the moment the plan is to hang up the boots and take some time off,'' she said.
"I'll still do some coaching with Melbourne University and I'll do some guest coaching here in Bendigo.
"I do see myself more in a coaching role going forward, but in saying that I'm a sucker for opportunities, so we'll see what happens."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.