Local irrigators are being encouraged to support a new pump screen which will both save native fish and stop weeds from blocking their systems.
The North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) is trialling two different pump screen designs and is keen to show them off to local farmers.
North Central CMA project officer Will Honybun said fish movement into channels and through pumps was one of the key factors behind the decline of native fish numbers in Gunbower Creek.
OTHER NEWS:
"Early observations have shown about 13 native fish are lost for every megalitre pumped," he said.
"If we apply that across the Torrumbarry Irrigation Area it means huge numbers of native fish are being lost out of the system, with most killed in pumps.
"It's not just fish either - yabbies, platypus, turtles and water rats can all be impacted as well.
"We recently installed two types of self-cleaning pump screens on Gunbower Creek through a pilot project to understand what difference they can make."
The pumps also have a significant benefit to farmers, stopping weeds from collecting around the intake and disrupting pumping.
"The screens are cleaned as they operate, which means they stop everything, including weeds, and pumping isn't interrupted," Mr Honybun said.
"There's no back flushing required or re-priming of pumps. There's also less wear and tear and stress on both the intake pipe and the pump which can reduce operation and maintenance costs significantly over the life of the screen.
"At one site, early trials have resulted in increased pumping rates from about 12ML to almost 15ML a day.
"That means it's quicker to irrigate bays, and there are lower power costs to achieve the same volume out on the farm."
MORE NEWS:
North Central CMA is holding a field event to showcase the screens on Monday, May 15, and is inviting interested irrigators to come along.
"The aim is to roll these screens out across the Torrumbarry Irrigation Area, but we need to gauge interest first," Mr Honybun said.
"We're asking farmers to register their interest with us to come along and see the screens in action, talk to one of the farmers involved, and get information from the manufacturers.
"If enough people express interest on the day, we can put forward a business case to government to subsidise them across the region."
Call the North Central CMA on (03) 5448 7124 by Thursday, May 11 for details.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.