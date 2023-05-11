Hidden gem at Huntly | Feature Property

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Nestled in a private court, on land measuring about 5740 square metres, this hidden gem at Huntly is a semi-rural retreat.
The home has a family-friendly floor plan with three bedrooms, a living and dining area, and a lounge room with a fireplace.
Freshly painted throughout, this much-loved home also has quality fixtures and fittings including a timber kitchen with an updated wall oven.
An entertaining area at the rear of the house offers outdoor living and additional character for that country lifestyle feel.
Established gardens attract native birdlife including kookaburras and brightly coloured rosellas.
Carporting is available as well as a 6 x 3-metre shed with four bays for vehicles, trailers, boats and floats.
Selling agent Jen Wallace said the large allotment allows a huge space for your own pony.
Alternatively, the buyer can explore further subdivision with council approval.
All up, a welcoming home where families can enjoy a balance between lifestyle and convenience to essential services.
It's a two-minute drive from Huntly supermarket and bakery. A quick nine-minute car trip to Village Epsom and major retailers such as Bunnings Warehouse. Take the train to Bendigo CBD and schools.
