Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Scots struggle to break down Falcons' pitchers in Bendigo baseball clash

Updated May 9 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East's Gerard Malan swings and misses in Sunday's clash with Dodgers. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo East's Gerard Malan swings and misses in Sunday's clash with Dodgers. Picture by Noni Hyett

Falcons 2, Malmsbury Rangers and Dodgers Devils 2 were the big winners of Bendigo Baseball Association division 1/2 action on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.