Falcons 2, Malmsbury Rangers and Dodgers Devils 2 were the big winners of Bendigo Baseball Association division 1/2 action on Sunday.
Some great pitching was the catalyst for Falcons 2's big win over Scots 1 at Albert Roy Reserve.
Falcons 2 restricted Scots 1 to three runs on three safe hits in a 16-3 scoreline.
Jorden Doherty threw well in his first outing on the mound, producing four strikeouts across four innings.
Scots' pitchers Sasha Hayes and Chris Hayden worked hard, but Falcons' hitting power came to the fore with 14 safe hits.
Eion Brennan had a big day with the bat for Falcons 2 with a team-high three safe hits.
Malmsbury Rangers proved too strong for Bendigo East 2, 8-2.
The home side scored eight runs across the first four innings, with Ryan Kinkade, Jamie Kinkade and D. Ebenwalder in terrific form.
East did not score until the final inning when A.J. Sherriff batted in two runs.
Malmsbury pitcher Shaun Byrne was the star of the game, going five innings for eight strike outs.
Strath Dodgers dismantled Dodgers Tigers 16-2.
Dodgers' pitcher Rod Baulch only allowed five hits, while striking out four batters.
Sam Longford went two-for-two with the bat and was best for Tigers.
In the final division 1/2 clash, Dodgers Devils 2 got the points over Bendigo East 1 12-4.
In division 3 action, Malmsbury Rangers outclassed Dodgers Hornets 14-5.
The Hornets started the game brilliantly by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
However, Malmsbury took control of the game through the second and third.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, the Rangers scored 12 unanswered runs in the second and third to establish a match-winning lead.
S. Bogli pitched well for Malmsbury, striking out six batters in four innings.
S. Bogli, A. McNair and P. Schon were the best of the Malmsbury batters with three hits each.
S. Carrity had three hits to be best for Dodgers.
Falcons White and Dodgers Devils played out a 25-run thriller.
The Devils appeared to have the game won after they smashed 11 runs in the first inning.
Falcons coach Nathan Larson took over the pitching duties in the second inning and changed the momentum of the game.
The Devils didn't score again until they added a single run in the fourth inning.
In the meantime, Falcons' offence started to find its groove.
They scored 11 runs between the third and the top of the seventh innings to level the scores at 12-12.
The Devils needed one run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
Matt Oliver led off with a single and was driven to second base by Colin Pithie.
The next hitter was struck out before Jackson Harris grounded out to first base.
At the same time, Oliver scampered home to clinch victory for the Devils, 13-12.
Falcons lost the game despite Larson being the star of the show. He had 14 strikeouts and hit four doubles in four at bats.
Scots defeated Bendigo East 16-6 on the back of some impressive hitting.
Adam Button had three safe hits for Scots, while Rob Brown's pitching was crucial to the victory.
Robert Bruce led the way for Bendigo East with six safe hits.
Falcons 2 Blue thumped Dodgers Tigers 28-9. Adam James was best for Falcons with four hits.
In junior matches on Sunday, Bendigo East defeated Dodgers Devils 14-9 in the under-16s, while in the under-14s, Falcons edged out Bendigo East 10-7 and Dodgers Devils proved too good for Malmsbury 17-5.
In an entertaining under-12 match, Scots defeated Strath Dodgers 11-7.
