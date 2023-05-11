Rolling hills at Sedgwick | Feature Property

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Sedgwick is the picture-perfect setting for this custom-built home on land measuring more that six hectares.
Special features inside the home include bespoke aged-iron tapware and handcrafted Japanese Minokoyo tiles. Benchtops in the home are Dekton, drapes are 100 per cent Turkish linen, windows are double glazed.
A long hallway runs the length of the home, connecting the main suite at one end, to the expansive open-plan living zone at the other. Warm timber finishes such as natural oak merge with an exposed brick wall. Made-to-order cupboards and shelving are installed along the hallway for a functional and harmonious design.
The kitchen features a floating island with Italian marble work top. More kitchen highlights include Miele pyrolytic wall ovens, integrated fridge-freezer combo, and a butler's pantry with a wine fridge.
The property has rainwater storage, secure pet pen, and approved plans for a carport, garage, deck and swimming pool.
If you're looking for a remarkable home and want to escape the city for a quiet life, this bespoke home promises a premium lifestyle in a peaceful location with easy access to Bendigo and Melbourne.
Visit belleproperty.com to see more information including floor plans and additional images.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.