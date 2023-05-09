Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Lake Buloke one of 15 wetlands closed to duck hunting this season

Updated May 9 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley

Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting from Saturday, May 6 2023 to prevent disturbance to significant numbers of threatened species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.