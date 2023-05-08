Bendigo Advertiser
Barry Humphries state funeral held in Sydney

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:05am
Barry Humphries will be farewelled with a state funeral in Sydney rather than Melbourne. (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)
A state funeral will be held for comedy legend Barry Humphries in Sydney, after his family declined to have a service in Melbourne.

