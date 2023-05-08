Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Bendigo Junior Football League scores from the weekend:
White Hills 5.0 10.2 13.7 15.9 (99)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - White Hills: M.Clark 3, M.Alford 3, L.O'Brien 3, S.O'Connell 2, M.Gough 1, R.Wirken 1, L.Newton 1, S.Healy 1. Eaglehawk: J.Brown 1
BEST - White Hills: L.Newton, S.O'Connell, M.Alford, L.O'Brien, L.Rochester, M.kelleher. Eaglehawk: M.Scoble, C.McQueen, Z.Hodgskiss, K.Virtue, T.Thorpe, S.Lees
Kangaroo Flat 2.2 2.3 5.5 6.7 (43)
Golden Square 0.0 2.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: T.Davis 4, L.Gilbee 1, S.Patullo 1. Golden Square: J.Cruse 1, A.Carr 1, A.Brew 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: T.Keetelaar, E.Soe, A.Ahearn, S.Patullo, L.Paw. Golden Square: A.Carr, O.Reid, L.Soko, J.Cruse, I.Roe
Sandhurst 1.2 4.3 6.3 10.8 (68)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.0 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Brown 5, Z.Mould 2, M.Maxted 1, T.Place 1, A.Prowse 1. Strathfieldsaye: L.Khodja 1, J.Wood 1, J.Cunningham 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Brown, A.Campbell, C.Comer, M.Maxted, T.Place, G.Clark. Strathfieldsaye: L.Mayman, R.Jackson-Leahy, L.FlemingMarsh, L.Khodja, L.Cockerall
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 3.1 4.1 4.3 (27)
Castlemaine 2.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Skipper 4. Castlemaine: T.Barry 1, C.Butcher 1, S.Kitchingman 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: E.Scott, M.Dunn, S.Ward, A.Boyd, T.Skipper, S.Ryan. Castlemaine: C.Butcher, L.Whaley, S.Kitchingman, T.Barry, D.Rowe, C.Cole
Sandhurst 6.4 12.4 14.8 19.15 (129)
Golden Square 0.0 1.0 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane 4, E.Bellenger 4, A.Bibby 3, O.Lacy 2, L.Nihill 2, C.scanlon 1, M.Franklin 1, G.Garlick 1, A.Franklin 1. Golden Square: C.Mandersloot 1, T.Davis 1
BEST - Sandhurst: A.Bibby, O.Lacy, G.Garlick, H.Cochrane, L.Nihill, E.Bellenger. Golden Square: G.Mcphee, L.Mansfield, R.Demeo, L.Kornmann, T.Davis, M.Roberts
Eaglehawk 3.7 4.10 5.10 8.10 (58)
Sandhurst 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: L.McCoy 2, L.Stevenson 2, I.St Clair 1, C.Liddy 1, J.Mathews-Shanley 1, N.NISBET 1. Sandhurst: A.Grist 1, N.Munn 1, M.Bray 1, S.Daly 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: I.St Clair, J.Mathews-Shanley, J.Keighran, A.Jorgensen-Neave, Z.Waugh, C.Liddy. Sandhurst: C.Taylor, S.Daly, E.McManus, M.Chilver, C.Kelly, M.mcloughlan
Woorinen Youth Girls 0.0 3.2 4.3 6.11 (47)
Golden Square 1.3 2.3 2.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: I.Boulton 2, S.Johnston 2, A.Mclean 1, G.Ayars 1. Golden Square: G.Drage 1, J.Lockwood 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: B.Lewis, I.Boulton, G.Ayars, J.Bannam, A.Mclean, S.Barry. Golden Square: J.Lockwood, A.Barker, M.Verdon, H.Crane, G.Roberts, K.Ahearn
South Bendigo 1 3.4 7.5 7.6 8.11 (59)
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.6 6.9 6.11 (47)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: N/A. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 1: C.Coll, C.Russell, J.Bell, N.Masullo, S.Power, L.Bice. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: B.Masters, J.Schubert, D.Crawford, D.Cleave, B.Greenwood, E.Cousins
Castlemaine 7.6 10.10 14.20 19.23 (137)
LBU Cats 0.1 1.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Holman 6, M.McKnight 3, O.Giddings 2, O.Britt 2, A.Welch 2, J.Hardy 1, J.Barnes 1, M.Britton 1, S.Sieber-Hogg 1. LBU Cats: S.Dobson 1, J.Munro 1
BEST - Castlemaine: M.McKnight, O.Giddings, S.Sieber-Hogg, C.Holman, A.Welch, J.Barnes. LBU Cats: S.Dobson, T.Cox, J.Brentnall, N.Mitchell, J.Munro, M.Munro
Golden Square 3.10 8.14 14.20 18.25 (133)
White Hills Red 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square U16 Boys Res: M.Brown 8, W.Baird 3, Z.Barker 2, S.Riseley 2, C.Murphy 2, J.Murray 1. White Hills U16 Boys Red: N/A
BEST - Golden Square U16 Boys Res: M.Brown, S.Riseley, E.Fletcher, Z.Barker, J.Murray, C.Seboa. White Hills U16 Boys Red: H.Barnett, T.Caine, W.Runnalls, J.Holborn, R.Riding
MGYCW U16 Boys 2 0.4 2.4 5.9 6.10 (46)
Marong 0.1 3.2 3.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - MGYCW U16 Boys 2: S.Neervoort 3, N.Hadden 1, T.Blackman 1, A.Powell 1. Marong: M.O'Donnell 3, S.Miller 2
BEST - MGYCW U16 Boys 2: M.Lines, O.Bowman, T.Brook, S.Neervoort, D.Goddard, N.Hadden. Marong: D.Radford, M.Pickering, R.Marwood, B.Smyth
Sandhurst 6.2 12.9 15.17 23.22 (160)
Strathfieldsaye 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Res: C.Reid 4, C.Bannan 4, O.Taylor 3, N.Willits 3, C.Mackenzie 2, A.Ladd 2, J.Mathews 1, N.Long 1, H.Carter 1, O.McNamara 1, H.Byrne 1. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: N.Jones-Stibbe 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Res: N.Willits, A.Ladd, A.Weeks, M.Nihill, C.Mackenzie, H.Banfield. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: F.Watchman, J.Oldham, K.Villani, N.Jones-Stibbe, R.O'Donnell, J.Garley
Golden Square 5.6 9.8 14.10 16.12 (108)
Eaglehawk 0.1 1.2 1.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: J.Peter 3, C.Mortimer 2, L.Wescott 2, S.Cooke-Kingston 2, X.Grant 2, J.Kelly 1, R.Brown 1, H.Wright 1, T.Kuchel 1, L.Ritchie 1. Eaglehawk: L.Wilson 1, M.Pettersen 1
BEST - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: S.Cooke-Kingston, L.Wescott, J.Peter, C.Mortimer, J.Corr, Z.Barker. Eaglehawk: B.O'Neill, L.Wilson, I.Phillips-Adams, T.Taylor, W.Malone, M.Miller
MGYCW 1 1.4 2.5 4.7 5.8 (38)
Rochester 0.2 1.4 1.5 2.7 (19)
GOALS - MGYCW U16 Boys 1: Z.Whalen 2, W.Thomson 1, B.Jones 1, L.Hancock 1. Rochester: N/A
BEST - MGYCW U16 Boys 1: D.Brown, L.Pigdon, C.Blandthorn, Z.Whalen, J.O'Shea, A.Gray. Rochester: N/A
Maryborough 3.5 5.7 9.12 12.14 (86)
White Hills Black 0.0 1.4 1.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Maryborough: A.Chadwick 4, Z.Cicchini 3, L.Howell 2, J.Skinner 1, J.Brydon 1, L.Condie 1. White Hills U16 Boys Black: B.Schelfhout 1, O.Lythgo 1, L.Rice 1
BEST - Maryborough: Z.Cicchini, A.Chadwick, C.Mark, M.Stork, J.Skinner, C.Wright. White Hills U16 Boys Black: J.Mizzi, L.Cummings, L.Taylor, H.Mills, J.Langtree, B.Schelfhout
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 4.6 6.10 12.17 (89)
Huntly 1.3 2.3 4.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: T.Blythman 3, O.Lowndes 2, X.Coghill 2, B.Franken 2, J.Clarke 1, C.Smith 1, J.Taylor 1. Huntly: H.Archer 1, H.Matthews 1, K.Loftus 1, B.Miller 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: T.Farmer, X.Coghill, T.Blythman, J.Burns, J.Clarke, C.Smith. Huntly: T.Biggs, H.Matthews, M.Ashton, N.Pellegrino, M.Lawrence, B.Murley
Golden Square 4.3 8.7 14.7 19.12 (126)
Castlemaine 0.5 2.7 3.11 4.13 (37)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Snrs: J.Rosa 4, M.Skinner 4, C.Macumber 3, O.Dunne 2, V.Hickman 1, H.Casey 1, H.Hayes 1, Z.Shevlin 1, N.Pollard 1, W.Donnelly 1. Castlemaine: L.Bruce 2, M.Kay 2
BEST - Golden Square U14 Snrs: C.Andrews, M.Skinner, B.Buhagiar, N.Pollard, H.Casey, H.Hayes. Castlemaine: H.Kneebone, L.Bruce, Z.Thompson, A.Thompson, M.Morgan, A.Fitzgerald
Strathfieldsaye 3.5 6.8 8.13 12.18 (90)
Huntly Gold 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: L.Sharam 4, W.Mayes 2, M.Grieve 2, K.Hodgskiss 1, S.Whitford 1, S.O'Bree 1, A.Hand 1. Huntly U14 Gold: H.Archer 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: A.Hand, T.Griffin, X.Horan, M.Geary, L.Sharam, S.O'Bree. Huntly U14 Gold: C.Whyte, O.Davies, C.Pellegrino, D.Swinnerton, Z.Jensen, L.Griffin
Strathfieldsaye 1 6.1 11.2 17.8 22.13 (145)
South Bendigo 2 0.0 0.2 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: N.Hietbrink 6, J.Young 3, D.Tyler 2, T.Turner 2, K.Read 2, J.Lawler 2, B.Geary 1, K.Garley 1, O.Long 1, E.Fennell 1, A.van Dillen 1. South Bendigo 2: C.Sullivan 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: N.Hietbrink, J.Young, N.Oldham, F.Worthington, T.Sherwell, E.Fennell. South Bendigo 2: W.Martin, R.Diss, R.Turnbull, M.Slattery, Z.Mills, E.White
MGYCW 1 7.6 12.8 16.14 17.18 (120)
White Hills 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: R.Davey 5, R.Verdon 2, S.Piazza 2, D.Warren 2, J.Moresi 2, Z.Nicholls 1, J.Morcombe 1, H.Dunn 1, K.Maxted 1. White Hills: N/A
BEST - MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: R.Grinham-Reid, J.Wittingslow, R.Davey, D.Warren, L.Hoctor, D.Downing. White Hills: N/A
Rochester 7.8 12.11 16.17 21.22 (148)
MGYCW 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Rochester: C.James 6, L.Hayes 3, M.Boyack 3, D.Martin 3, T.Jones 1, D.Carmichael 1, A.Riordan 1, B.Hewes 1, A.Cail 1. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: N/A
BEST - Rochester: T.Jones, H.Keating, D.Martin, C.James, L.Hayes, Z.McInnes. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: O.Balic, M.Cathrine, E.Lindsay, undefined.null, R.Demeo, K.Turner
South Bendigo 1 11.8 18.13 27.24 33.30 (228)
Sandhurst 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: L.Fyffe 5, Z.Ralphs 5, M.Kornmann 3, H.Turnbull 3, H.Fizallen 2, J.Cason 2, H.Warne 2, M.Bray 2, A.Rooke 1, L.Bray 1, M.Nicholas 1, R.Newman 1, Z.Watters 1, S.Carter 1, S.Kearns 1. Sandhurst U14 Res: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 1: L.Fyffe, R.Newman, M.Kornmann, Z.Ralphs, H.Warne, H.Turnbull. Sandhurst U14 Res: D.Strachan, A.McInerney, T.Byrne, C.Fraser, M.Nally
South Bendigo 3 8.5 14.8 20.17 23.23 (161)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: N/A. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 3: T.Coombs, T.Campbell, J.Evans, A.Obudzinski, C.Rechter. North Bendigo: R.Cain, S.Durbidge, A.Stow, S.Arthur, L.Jones-Jack, L.Fitt
Huntly Brown 4.2 6.5 7.7 13.11 (89)
Golden Square 1.0 1.1 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Huntly U14 Brown: C.Caldis 6, M.Challis 2, A.Callanan 1, R.Norman 1, R.Pitson 1, C.Ameri 1, R.Marriott 1. Golden Square U14 Res: N.Stewart 1, T.Ahearn 1, H.Zorbas 1
BEST - Huntly U14 Brown: C.Caldis, M.Challis, J.Hayes, C.Ameri, A.Callanan, J.Challis. Golden Square U14 Res: S.Snell, D.Martin, N.Stewart, H.Zorbas, T.Ahearn, T.Thomas
Kangaroo Flat 5.3 5.4 6.9 8.9 (57)
Marong 1.1 6.2 8.2 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: L.Barton 2, C.Woolley 2, O.Salau 2, L.Coghill 1, R.Brown 1. Marong: H.Allison 2, K.O'Brien 2, M.O'Donnell 1, T.Olsen 1, S.Davis 1, J.Marwood 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: L.Barton, L.Coghill, C.Sutton, A.Coghill, S.Sharpe, R.Brown. Marong: W.Hope, C.Dudderidge, B.Wells, M.O'Donnell, J.Mannix, O.Steen
Strathfieldsaye 2 3.6 6.10 9.23 14.27 (111)
Kangaroo Flat 2 0.0 2.1 2.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: E.Tonna-Dorling 5, A.Thompson 2, J.Dyer 2, C.Fitzgerald 2, C.Bowie 1, L.O'Brien 1, C.Elliott 1. Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: A.Clayton 1, R.Leech 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: C.Williams, C.Elliott, C.Fitzgerald, J.Norris, D.Gormly, E.Tonna-Dorling. Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: R.Mitchell, M.Gould, J.Thatcher, O.Bird, J.Jenkins, M.Pitson
Sandhurst 7.4 10.8 13.10 19.17 (131)
Eaglehawk 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: Q.Cody 4, M.Connick 4, A.Holland 2, R.Travaglia 2, L.Cameron 2, Z.MacDonald 1, J.Westley 1, N.Harvey 1, B.Butler 1, P.McNamara 1. Eaglehawk: H.Miller 1
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: M.Connick, R.Travaglia, G.O'Shea, J.Kelly, L.Cameron, P.McNamara. Eaglehawk: A.Gill, Z.Shelton, C.Larson, C.Hinton, C.Burke, T.Fox
Quarry Hill 7.0 10.0 14.3 17.9 (111)
Strathfieldsaye B 0.1 3.2 3.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: H.Knott 7, J.Richardson 4, T.Peters 3, O.Lalor 2, T.Rosa 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: L.Read 2, M.Carmichael 1, G.Ritchie 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: H.Knott, T.Peters, J.Richardson, B.Martin, I.Ely, T.Rosa. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: L.Read, E.Nagy, N.Kipping
Marong 2.2 3.2 6.3 6.3 (39)
Heathcote 1.1 3.3 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Marong: J.Cross 4, T.Pearce 1, A.Krauth 1. Heathcote: N/A
BEST - Marong: J.Cross, T.Pearce, J.Byrne, R.Roberts, J.Nind, E.Swanton. Heathcote: N/A
St Thereses 3 2.4 3.8 4.9 6.10 (46)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: S.Davie 3, D.Kramer 1, H.Rees 1, P.Sherwood 1. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: O.Frilay, D.Kramer, B.Tonkin, S.Davie, H.Bannan, Z.Mundy. North Bendigo: R.Thompson, H.Arthur, I.Widdicombe, B.Burns, S.Dee, L.Kerr
Golden Square 3 1.2 1.3 2.4 4.4 (28)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: J.Everett 2, I.Taylor 1, A.Keighran 1. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: B.Stone 1, J.Huntet 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: I.Taylor, N.Smith, C.Elliott, L.Baker, J.Everett, B.Stewart. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: J.McHardy, L.McClure, T.Mcmahon, K.Shelton, B.Norden, S.Norman
Maryborough - - - - (116)
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (0)
GOALS - Maryborough: M.Stevens 3, A.Boyes 2, C.Stevens 2, M.Trickey 2, E.Boyes 2, J.Wills 2, B.Bardsley 2, J.Andriske 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Maryborough: C.Stevens, W.Smith, E.Boyes, J.Smith, M.Stevens, B.Bardsley. Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown, L.Cole, Z.Wharton, J.Lower, R.Gudge, R.Grinter
St Francis 1 1.1 2.2 5.3 7.5 (47)
South Bendigo 1 3.1 4.2 4.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - St Francis U12 Mixed 1: J.Willis 2, A.Horan 1, W.Shadbolt 1, H.Baker 1, F.Todd 1. South Bendigo 1: E.Frankum 1, B.Anderson 1, C.Smythe 1, J.Cox 1
BEST - St Francis U12 Mixed 1: N.Malone, A.Horan, J.Prowse, W.Shadbolt, H.Baker, H.Norman. South Bendigo 1: B.Anderson, H.Long, C.Fyffe, K.Weeks, R.Packer, C.White
Strathfieldsaye A 7.2 12.2 17.3 21.4 (130)
Huntly Gold 0.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: K.Storer 4, S.Davies 3, H.Svanosio 3, M.Perkins 2, A.McIntosh 2, J.Monaghan 2, C.Giddings 1, J.Ingram 1, E.Palmer 1, Z.Walker 1, T.Brown 1, L.Morrice 1. Huntly U12 Gold: J.Clark 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: K.Storer, B.Mcdermott, L.Morrice, S.Davies, A.Kelly. Huntly U12 Gold: L.Norman, J.Clark, H.Marwood, N.Campbell, I.Plant, C.Fahy
MGYCW 1 3.1 5.2 8.5 10.9 (69)
St Kilians St Peters Gold 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: D.Thomson 3, T.Smith 3, J.Barker 2, J.Hargreaves 1, R.Cavalier 1. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: W.Scholtes 1, O.Connolly 1
BEST - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: D.Thomson, P.Murphy, J.Barker, T.Smith, T.Evans, O.Lawry. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: W.Scholtes, E.Willits, R.Bergin, N.Maltby, H.Wells, T.Ralphs
White Hills Red 2.2 5.2 7.3 8.3 (51)
South Bendigo 2 0.2 0.4 1.6 1.7 (13)
GOALS - White Hills U12 Red: C.Kelson 2, A.Smith 2, H.Rothacker 2, D.Mills 1, D.Sinclair 1. South Bendigo 2: C.Cassidy 1
BEST - White Hills U12 Red: D.Edwards, D.Mills, C.Hann, M.Fuller, H.Rothacker, A.Smith. South Bendigo 2: H.Burchell, H.pearce, T.Williams, M.Picot, C.Jones-Moore, M.Mcclure
St Thereses 2 1.3 4.4 7.7 11.11 (77)
Eaglehawk Eagles 1.2 2.5 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: X.Mulqueen 5, C.Harrington 2, C.Wilson 1, J.Holland 1, N.Thompson 1, B.Rosa 1. Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: J.McConnell 1, D.Baines 1, W.Jackson 1
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: J.McCrann, D.Winfield, L.Bell, C.Harrington, G.Bray, X.Mulqueen. Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: X.Docksey, M.Manning, D.Baines, T.Turton, M.Fitt
Eaglehawk Hawks 1.1 3.2 4.2 6.6 (42)
Golden Square 2 0.0 0.3 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: P.Smith 3, R.Kidd whyte 1, Z.Dove 1, G.Hillard 1. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: R.Naughton-Stratford 3, J.Cooper 2
BEST - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: B.Safstrom, S.Cossar, T.McQueen, J.Hocking, undefined.null, J.Richardson. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: undefined.null, J.Cooper, C.Buchan, T.Hanna, J.Bryan, A.Pitcher
Strathfieldsaye D 0.0 1.2 4.5 5.8 (38)
MGYCW 3 0.0 0.1 0.1 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: C.Gardiner 2, D.Milburn 1, B.Hodson 1, H.Cregan 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: S.Barnes 3, A.Kawde 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: C.Gardiner, B.Hodson, D.Hilson, B.Bortolotto, D.Moroney-cook. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: S.Barnes, O.Hill, A.Langley, R.Butt, A.Derrick, B.Flood
St Francis 2 4.1 7.3 10.6 11.8 (74)
St Kilians St Peters Green1.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 (9)
GOALS - St Francis U12 Mixed 2: A.Dubyna 3, J.Blacker 3, J.Place 2, N.Dickson 2, E.Kelly 1. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: H.Horby 1
BEST - St Francis U12 Mixed 2: N.Dickson, A.Dubyna, F.Wood, J.Blacker, L.Anderson, D.Kanzamar. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: H.Macnee, A.Mitchell, K.Clark, M.Chapman, S.Chapman, H.Horby
MGYCW 2 2.5 6.9 10.13 12.16 (88)
Huntly Brown 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 (3)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: J.Benaim 2, A.Phillips 2, R.Muir 1, A.Hutton 1, N.Mulqueen 1, H.Ruffell 1, J.Hardiman 1, C.Waegeli 1, T.Drum 1, H.Rossignuolo 1. Huntly U12 Brown: N/A
BEST - MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: A.Phillips, H.Ruffell, L.Brown, H.Harry, A.Hutton. Huntly U12 Brown: H.Kleinert, A.Hargadon, M.McCashney, C.Cross, D.callanan, T.callanan
Golden Square 1 0.2 2.2 5.3 10.6 (66)
Castlemaine Team 1 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: J.Burke 4, A.Yuen 2, N.Bishop 1, D.Dupille 1, A.Lethlean 1, K.Shiels 1. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: W.Fitzgerald 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: N.Bishop, R.Norman, H.Pannett, C.Finch, C.Smith, A.Yuen. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: C.Cordy, F.Morgan, L.Parsons, S.Grainger, J.O'Sullivan, A.Harrington
St Monicas 2.3 5.4 6.7 7.9 (51)
Strathfieldsaye C 0.0 0.2 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 5, C.Colbert 1, J.Pidoto 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: J.Dutra 1
BEST - St Monicas: J.Pidoto, E.Crocker, R.Gallagher, C.Colbert, T.Scullie, H.Sherwood. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: J.Dutra, J.Leslie, J.Brain, L.Richard, H.Evans
