It has become the golden age for volleyball at Weeroona College, with a second straight trip to the State Championships booked.
The year 9/10 team - many of whom were involved in the 2022 year 7/8 State Championship side that came in fourth place - will represent Weeroona College at the Championships next week, being held at Dandenong Stadium.
Team coach and PE teacher Kieryn McKemmish said he is confident the boys can bring home some silverware.
"We were really dominant at the Loddon Mallee Finals, which is a positive sign going into the finals," he said.
"I'm an optimist, and I want us to win because it would be an incredible reward for the players who've been training four to five days a week at stages and for the school's pride as a whole."
Back-to-back State Championships appearances and a new batch of year 7/8s who came agonisingly close to making it as well this year has seen volleyball quickly become one of the most popular sports at Weeroona College.
So much so there is a push to make it a part of the schools fabric.
"The cohort coming through are highly interested in volleyball which is making us think of offering it as an elective in the future to harness our students' abilities fully," McKemmish said.
"There's been talk about even getting some specialist volleyball coaching, which would be fantastic for the kids.
"As we saw with our year 7/8s this year, it's not just the one group of students pushing it either - next year, that group should go well again as eight out of nine of them this year were only year seven students."
Weeroona College's strong Karen population has taken the team to new levels with their background in caneball.
"Volleyball has been really special for our Karen community," McKemmish said.
"They traditionally play caneball which has a lot of skills that can be transferred over to volleyball, and they're really buying in and showcasing their talents."
