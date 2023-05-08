Back-to-back defeats were not part of Golden Square's plan, but coach Christan Carter is hopeful the backward steps will lead to his side taking great strides forward later in the season.
Saturday's one-point loss to South Bendigo at Wade Street came seven days after a six-goal defeat to Sandhurst.
After two great wins to start the season, the Dogs all of a sudden find themselves outside of the BFNL top five.
"It's similar to last year where we won our first two games and then dropped our next two,'' Carter said.
"Having an early loss is not all bad. If we had got over the line (against South Bendigo) maybe we wouldn't have identified the things we're not doing well.
"Clearly, we're not playing good footy at the moment, but the positive is we can get better.
"It means the games against the other top sides are going to be crucial."
The Dogs pulled a surprise move on Saturday when regular key forward Jayden Burke played in defence all game.
Burke's marking was a feature and he was named Square's best player, but at the other end of the ground the Dogs' forwards could only manage 11 goals for the game.
Three of the 11 goals were kicked by star midfielder Jack Geary.
Carter said Burke could become a semi-regular member of Golden Square's back six.
"He (Burke) was really good for us,'' Carter said.
"South had a smaller forward line, so I thought he'd be able to intercept mark, which he did well.
"We had two tall targets down forward and this was a week we didn't need three.
"He's a great mark and he's also a really good field kick. In the first quarter he probably took four marks and set up play for us.
"It's a move we had to try and it's something we have up our sleeve. We might stick with it or we might not... it's a good option to have."
Burke is no stranger to defence, having played in the backline for VFL club Williamstown prior to returning to his home club at Wade Street.
The Bulldogs get the chance to build their confidence this Saturday when they play bottom side Maryborough.
Of the players Square were missing on Saturday, only Jack Merrin is a long-term injury.
The young defender will miss the rest of the season and undergo a knee reconstruction.
"Hamish Morcom, Tom Toma and Will Lee will be back for the game after the bye against Gisborne,'' Carter said.
"That's three pretty handy players to have come back into the side."
