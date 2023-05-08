Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square coach confident his side will rebound from two defeats

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Golden Square forwards Tom Strauch and Hugh Freckleton fly for a mark against the Bloods. Picture by Adam Bourke
Back-to-back defeats were not part of Golden Square's plan, but coach Christan Carter is hopeful the backward steps will lead to his side taking great strides forward later in the season.

