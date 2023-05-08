Bendigo Advertiser
CMC record a crucial win in round one of Premier Football League

By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 9:30am
The 2023 Catherine McAuley College senior football side. Picture contributed Back L-R: Mr Lee Coghlan (Coach), Jack McMahon, Archer Day-Wicks, Isaac Meersbergen, Toby Harrison, Noah Warfe, Darcy Lawler, Tobie Travaglia, Will Pinniger, Edward McCarthy, Jasper Cheesman, Evan Cole Front L-R: Jack Smith, Deakin Andrews, Will Stewart, Logan Kilcullen, Xavier Grant, Gus Hay, Darcy Edmiston, Isaac Tzouroutis, Oliver Edmiston, Henry Edwards, Jaidi Jackson-Leahy, Ollie Morris
Catherine McAuley College began its 2023 Premier Football League campaign with a crucial 8.8 (56) to 4.10 (34) win away to Box Hill Secondary College.

