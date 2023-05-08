Catherine McAuley College began its 2023 Premier Football League campaign with a crucial 8.8 (56) to 4.10 (34) win away to Box Hill Secondary College.
Heading into the final term with a ten-point buffer, CMC came out firing to run away from Box Hill in an impressive last quarter.
Archer Day-Wicks got the ball rolling as he profited from some brilliant transitional play to kick his second of three goals for the day.
Skipper Jack McMahon sealed the deal taking CMC out to an unassailable 22-point lead in a low-scoring contest.
It was an excellent defensive performance by CMC as they shut down the Hawks avenues to goal with Henry Edwards intercept marking a highlight of the day.
The heat was on early as the first quarter descended into an arm wrestle with contested ball king.
Bendigo Pioneer Tobie Travaglia grabbed the bull by the horns early in the second with an excellent tackle and subsequent goal to lift his side's spirits.
With the game on a knife edge heading into the main break, debutant Logan Kilcullen kicked his second of the match to snare momentum and take a two-goal lead into half-time.
The break came at the wrong time for CMC, who couldn't replicate their early pressure and intensity.
This saw Box Hill's midfield get on top and drag itself back to level pegging before an inspirational goal from the boundary by Day-Wicks turned the tide.
Travaglia was voted best afield.
It wasn't such a good day for Bendigo Senior Secondary College, which went down to the powerful Maribyrnong College 17.13 (115) to 6.7 (43).
They'll get a chance at redemption when they welcome Box Hill next week while CMC faces a virtual eight-pointer against Maribyrnong College at Epsom on Wednesday, 17 May, at 11am.
