A thrilling finish between Golden Square and Woorinen was marred by a heavy collision, with the match forced to conclude early in the round three CVFLW contest.
With a couple of minutes left on the clock and the Tigers trailing 4.3 (27) to 3.4 (22), Shelley Clarke collided firmly with a Bulldogs opponent.
An ambulance was called to Wade Street Oval, as the two teams watched helplessly as the clock wound down.
Clarke spent the night in hospital as a precaution, but has been given the all-clear for any fractures in her neck.
Besides the obvious health concerns, it was a disappointing end to the game for both teams, with the Tigers not awarded the chance to snatch the lead back.
At the same time, some of the gloss has been taken off an otherwise fantastic victory, according to Bulldogs coach Nathan Manuel.
"It was unfortunate to end the way it did with the clock running down with no play," Manuel said.
"We certainly didn't want it to end that way, but it still ranks pretty highly in terms of victories I've been involved in with this group, especially considering we're going through a bit of a rebuilding phase."
The Bulldogs trailed by 20 points at half-time, but with the wind at their backs in the third term, they dragged themselves into the match with a three-goal quarter.
Now kicking against the wind in the final term, the weather gods looked favourably upon the Bulldogs as the heavens opened up, restricting the wind's effectiveness.
"We knew it was going to be tough going against the wind, but when the rain came, that played into our hands, making it a 50-50 contest around the ball," Manuel said.
The effort was made all the more special, with the Bulldogs having no players on the bench in the last term.
Skipper Liz Watkins, who was sporting a few niggles, was moved from the forward line to half-back in the third term before producing a game-changing midfield burst early in the last.
"She gave us a six-minute burst straight out of the three-quarter-time huddle and was superb with her drive and ability to press the ball forward," Manuel said.
Dangerous Tigers forward Natasha Kelly was kept goalless by Jorja Vandenberg, with the Bulldogs' back six restricting their opponents to a solitary point in the second half.
"I pretty much put our whole backline in our best players," Manuel said.
"For Jorja to keep Kelly goalless was huge for us as she's such a good player."
While a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, Manuel expects them to be there when the whips are cracking.
"It was a heated game - we had to match them at the contest because they're a good outfit who'll go a long way," he said.
"I see them as a top three side for sure."
The Tigers return home next week for a massive contest against reigning premiers Castlemaine, while the Bulldogs will have to back up quickly from the five-day break against a Bendigo Thunder side fresh off the bye.
In the CVFLW's other two round-four contests, Castlemaine defeated Strathfieldsaye 26.16 (172) to 0.0 (0), and Eaglehawk 15.16 (106) comfortably accounted for North Bendigo 0.2 (2).
