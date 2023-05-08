Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Golden Square record vital win over Woorinen in CVFLW round three | Photos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:49am, first published May 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Freyja Pearce escapes a tackle from her North Bendigo opponent. Picture by Noni Hyett
Eaglehawk's Freyja Pearce escapes a tackle from her North Bendigo opponent. Picture by Noni Hyett

A thrilling finish between Golden Square and Woorinen was marred by a heavy collision, with the match forced to conclude early in the round three CVFLW contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.