Bendigo City FC seniors collected three valuable points after defeating Deakin University 3-2 in their State League Five match on Saturday night.
On the rebound from a defeat to Lara United seven days earlier, Bendigo City couldn't afford to drop more points.
Two goals in the first nine minutes set up the win. It wasn't a clinical performance, but it was a victory that saw City move into third place on the ladder.
"It was a funny performance,'' Thomas said.
"I thought our first 15 minutes were as good as we've been all year, but then we let them back in the game by giving up a soft goal.
"We started the second-half strongly and got to 3-1 up and then we conceded another soft goal.
"It's three points at the end of the day, but we've got to be better at certain moments in the game."
Thomas scored twice for Bendigo City from the penalty spot, while Luke Burns' goal in the ninth minute of the match was the highlight
"We had a good build-up from the back and Alex Caldow played a great ball in the final third for Luke to get in on goal,'' Thomas said.
"It was a good finish from Luke and he was really good for us all night. He worked hard and looked dangerous all night.
"The front four worked well together and we looked more dangerous this week. We probably could have scored a couple more."
Next weekend Bendigo City is away to a West Point side coming off its first loss of the season.
The ladder-leader went down to second-placed Balmoral 2-1. Balmoral is equal on points with West Point, but it has a game in hand.
"We said we needed to get six points from these two games and we got the first three out of the way,'' Thomas said.
"West Point is a bigger test again, so we'll need to be at our best."
Ladder: West Point 18, Balmoral 18, Bendigo City 15, Melton Phoenix 13, Wyndham 12, Deakin University 6, Ballarat 6, Surfside Waves 3, Tarneit United 0, ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 0.
