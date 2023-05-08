Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City up to third place on State League Five ladder

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:21pm
Luke Burns was one of Bendigo City's best players in the 3-2 win over Deakin University.
Bendigo City FC seniors collected three valuable points after defeating Deakin University 3-2 in their State League Five match on Saturday night.

