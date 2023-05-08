The final result read 5-0 in favour of Melbourne Victory, but Bendigo City's first NPL1 Under-18 home game should be seen as a resounding success, according to coach Greg Thomas.
The Bendigo youngsters were far from disgraced against the might of the A-League club at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Victory scored twice in the opening three minutes and it looked like they were on track to repeat the 10-goal haul they scored against Bendigo City in a grading game earlier this year.
It wasn't the case. Bendigo City showed plenty of fight, tightened up in defence and, particularly in the second half, gave the Victory backs plenty to think about.
"To be 2-0 down after three minutes, we were on the back foot, but credit to our boys for the way they bounced back,'' Thomas said.
"I thought they were fantastic. I thought 5-0 flattered Melbourne Victory. I thought we deserved a two or three-goal buffer.
"Melbourne Victory is a very good side and I thought our boys represented themselves, the club and Bendigo brilliantly. They could hold their heads high.
READ MORE: BASL League Cup round one wrap
"In the second half we hit the crossbar, we hit the post and their keeper made a couple of good saves.
"To get comments after the game from the Melbourne Victory coaching staff about how good we were was great.
"They said we'd pushed them a long way. It was a great compliment for our boys."
Thomas said the most pleasing sign was his side's rate of improvement from the first clash with Victory a couple of months ago.
"We've come on leaps and bounds from the first time we played them,'' he said.
"To see a big crowd there to watch an under-18 game shows how far we've come."
Sam Pitson and Hamish Walker were the standout performers for Bendigo City.
"They (Pitson and Walker) could walk into that Melbourne Victory side as far as I'm concerned,'' Thomas said.
"They were unbelievable with their work rate and they caused the Melbourne Victory defenders some massive problems.
"On another day they could have scored a couple of goals."
Thomas said his players were disappointed to concede five goals against the Victory.
"The boys can't define their season based on that result,'' Thomas said.
"They were playing against the best team in Victoria that's only lost one game in four years and we pushed them all the way.
"Victory doesn't have a weak link through their whole squad."
Next up for Bendigo City under-18s is a clash with another A-League club - Western United.
"Melbourne Victory has only lost one game in four years and that was to Western United last week,'' Thomas said.
"It's another good opportunity for the boys. I think we can beat one of these big clubs.
"If things go our way on a particular day then we can cause a big boilover.
"I have no doubt our boys are as good as some of these big clubs. The boys just have to believe it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.