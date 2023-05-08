Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City under-18s bounce back from slow start against Melbourne Victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City striker Hamish Walker takes a long-range shot at goal against Melbourne Victory. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bendigo City striker Hamish Walker takes a long-range shot at goal against Melbourne Victory. Picture by Adam Bourke

The final result read 5-0 in favour of Melbourne Victory, but Bendigo City's first NPL1 Under-18 home game should be seen as a resounding success, according to coach Greg Thomas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.