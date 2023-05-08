Victorian full-licence holders could have access to a digital driver's licence in the next year, with some regional drivers to be the first in a six-month trial.
The Ballarat trial was announced at the Carlton VicRoads office on Monday.
Ballarat drivers will be able to choose if they want a digital copy of their licence on their mobile phone from July.
If all goes well, the idea will be rolled out statewide from 2024.
The technology will give motorists the choice to store a secure digital version of their driver licence in the Service Victoria app or soon-to-be-launched my VicRoads app.
Ballarat drivers can sign up to the digital licence from next month via Service Victoria or VicRoads websites.
Over time, people who get or renew their licence will be able to add a digital version of their card to their phone.
Drivers will still have the option to use their physical licence card.
The digital card will have security features - with the licence updated in real time in response to any changes such as new licence conditions or a change of address.
"The digital driver licence has a constantly refreshed unique QR code and the customer has control over the level of personal information shared." Government Services Minister Danny Pearson said.
They will automatically reveal if a licence has been revoked or suspended but will still be available for use to prove identity or age when it is not active.
The licence will also have a timed QR code that can be scanned by licence validators such as police, businesses and other authorities to verify authenticity and prevent fraud.
"A digital driver licence will make it easier and more convenient for Victorian motorists and it will help businesses and authorities to verify identity with minimum time and fuss," Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne said.
During the Ballarat trial, feedback will be sought from motorists, retailers, licensed venues, police and places where a licence is used as proof of identity.
The initial pilot is for full-licence holders only and will not change the obligation for learner and P-plate drivers to carry their physical licence with them at all times.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
