Loddon Shire draft budget offers rate relief for farmers

By David Chapman
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published May 9 2023 - 11:00am
Shire proposes 3.5% rate rise, while reducing rates for farmers
Loddon Shire Council is debt-free and proposing a budget surplus in 2023/24 while offering a reduced rate charge for its farmers.

David Chapman

