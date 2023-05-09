Shire proposes 3.5% rate rise, while reducing rates for farmers

Loddon Shire Council is debt-free and proposing a budget surplus in 2023/24 while offering a reduced rate charge for its farmers.
Council has proposed a general rate rise of 3.5 per cent in line with the state government's rate capping policy.
However, the Rural Production will have a differential rate 12 per cent lower than the general differential rate.
The general rate will be set at 0.002137 cents in the dollar of capital improved value (CIV) for 2023/24 while the Rural Production rate will be 0.001881 cents in the dollar.
MORE NEWS:
While council has agreed to the 3.5 per cent rates rise, Cr Gavan Holt argues the draft budget in fact creates a rate reduction.
He said the general rate for CIV last year was 0.002786. This year it is 0.002137.
"So the actual rate we are striking for the general rate - everything other than rural production or farm rate - we are reducing by 23 per cent," Cr Holt said.
"The Rural Production rate is reducing from 0.002451 of CIV of a property in the current budget to a rate of 0.001881 in the proposed budget for next.
"This is also a 23 per cent fall in the rate we are striking.
"It almost seems strange. How are we fitting within the rate capping regime and in fact raising extra rates across the entire municipality of an extra 3.5 per cent?
"The answer lies in the annual CIV assessments by our independent valuator."
Cr Holt said all property owners in the Loddon Shire had experienced a "very, very large increase in the CIV of their properties".
"We in Loddon have been able to significantly reduce the rate we strike yet still fit within the rate capping regime due to the fact that there has been this huge increase in Loddon - and across the entire country probably - of the CIV of our properties.
"The rate we charge farmers is 12 per cent less than we charge everybody else.
"In Loddon, farmers pay around 70 per cent plus of all rates generated."
Cr Holt said council made the decision to strike these differential rates to "somewhat reduce the amount of rates our farmers pay".
He said the decision had broad acceptance in the community.
Cr Linda Jungwirth said the budget demonstrated the support council gave to its farmers.
"The differential rate supports farmers with large tracts of land having to pay large rates," she said.
"We would like to see our farmers thrive as this is very much an agricultural area."
Council has approved the release of its 2023/24 draft budget for public comment.
The draft budget forecasts a surplus of $1.72 million and, with no loan repayments, council remains debt-free.
The draft budget shows an increased commitment to investment in information technology and cybersecurity
There is no increase to swimming pool fees but there is a three per cent increase to garbage and recycling charges to offset increased costs in kerbside waste and recycling disposal along with new licensing requirements.
Mayor Dan Straub clarified this, saying the waste bin service was cost neutral to council.
"We forward the charge on but the contractor charges council for that service," he said.
Cr Linda Jungwirth supported this, saying the waste charges was "very much about recouping our costs".
It means a garbage charge of $401 per residential garbage service (140-litre bin) and $545 per commercial garbage service (240-litre bin).
The kerbside recycling service charge will be $151 per service (240-litre bin).
Cr Holt described it as a responsible budget delivering a sound financial position to Loddon to secure the financial sustainability of the shire.
Cr Wendy Murphy said the draft budget was a chance for the community to have a look at what was being proposed and have their say and suggest any changes.
OTHER NEWS:
Council will receive submissions until close of business on Friday, May 19, 2023.
This is the same timeframe for the Draft Fees and Charges Schedule.
Copies of the draft budget and fees and charges schedule are available at the Loddon Shire website here or can be posted on request by calling council's Customer Service Office on 5494 1200.
Feedback should be referenced with 'Draft Financial Documents Feedback' and can state whether they wish to provide their feedback in person at the June Council Forum.
This feedback can be sent via mail to Loddon Shire Council, PO Box 21, Wedderburn VIC 3518, or via email at loddon@loddon.vic.gov.au.
Council will consider any feedback received at the Council Forum on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 and formally adopt the budget at its council meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.