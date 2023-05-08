Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Watch

Daniels, Dellavedova named in Boomers' extended World Cup squad

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels and Matthew Dellavedova. Pictures by Getty Images
Dyson Daniels and Matthew Dellavedova. Pictures by Getty Images

Former Bendigo Braves juniors Dyson Daniels and Matthew Dellavedova have been named in the Boomers extended squad for this year's FIBA World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.