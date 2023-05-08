Daniels, Dellavedova named in Boomers' extended World Cup squad

Former Bendigo Braves juniors Dyson Daniels and Matthew Dellavedova have been named in the Boomers extended squad for this year's FIBA World Cup.
Daniels, who just completed his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Dellavedova, who is recovering a from a broken finger suffered when playing for the Sacramento Kings, are two of 10 NBA players in the 18-man squad.
Patty Mills, Matisse Thybulle, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Josh Green, Xavier Cooks, Jack White and Josh Giddey are also in the squad, but Ben Simmons was not named.
The extended squad will take part in a training camp in Cairns in the lead up to the World Cup, before the final roster of 12 is named ahead of the team's opening game in Japan on August 25.
"Pulling together this extended squad has taken time - it's been a thorough process. The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right, but I'm really pleased with where we've landed with the guys we've selected, there's a good balance across the court," Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said.
"The fact it's been so tough goes to show the depth of talent we have in Australian basketball right now and this extends back to all the pathway programs, the Centre of Excellence and the dedicated coaches who have been committed to growing our game, setting the standard, and getting us to this position.
"After the draw took place around a week ago and we know who and where we're playing, we're excited and eager to get stuck in and prepare for what will be an extremely challenging tournament."
Australian has drawn host nation Japan, Germany and Finland in the group stage.
The World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 and for the first time, will be co-hosted between three nations - the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.