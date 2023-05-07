Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo secures first BFNL win at Wade Street in 14 years

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:00pm
South Bendigo captain Zac Hare and midfielder Brody Haddow celebrate after the final siren at Wade Street. Picture by Adam Bourke
South Bendigo snapped a 14-year losing streak at Wade Street when it edged out Golden Square by one point in a BFNL thriller on Saturday.

