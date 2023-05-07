Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Kyneton defeat Maryborough by 156-points in round four of BFNL

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyneton skipper James Orr. Picture by Darren Howe
Kyneton skipper James Orr. Picture by Darren Howe

Kyneton notched its first win of the 2023 season smashing Maryborough 28.18 (186) to 4.6 (30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.