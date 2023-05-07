Kyneton notched its first win of the 2023 season smashing Maryborough 28.18 (186) to 4.6 (30).
After a 0-3 start for the Tigers that saw them play three likely finals outfits, Saturday was the perfect remedy for the Tigers faithful, who can now settle in for a long campaign that's looking upwards.
The Magpies fought hard in the opening term, slotting two of their four goals for the match, but the warning signs were already flashing as the Tigers rattled on seven of their own.
Jake Summers was the star of the show up forward, kicking five but was ably supported by teammates Ethan Foreman and Thomas Quinn with three apiece.
They were among twelve individual goalkickers in positive signs for the Tigers, who had not gotten above 50 points in a game this season before Saturday.
It was a tough day for Magpies coach Coby Perry whose young side fell back to earth following an impressive performance against Kangaroo Flat last week.
"You can naturally get some inconsistencies with a young group, but our focus for the guys is just 30 minutes at a time each Saturday, and we'll continue to drive that message," he said.
"It was obviously a tough loss, but there were a few positives to take away from it, especially with the young kids that came in."
With Jacob Lohmann returning to Sandringham VFL duties opportunities opened up for debutants Cobie Reid, Liam Freeman and Luke Guelen.
"Reid and Guelen lined up on either wing while we whacked Freeman up forward," Perry said.
"They were all quite impressive and are high-pressure type players.
"Seeing them perform those roles in the same manner as they had been in the under-18s and reserves was pleasing."
Perry said the major difference between the two sides was the Tigers ability to find targets when entering inside 50.
"Our method was OK in patches, and we were able to transition the ball quite well during those periods, but our biggest issue was our disposal going into forward 50, whereas Kyenton were really polished in that area, which allowed them to get a lot of marks," he said.
The Tigers travel to a rejuvenated Gisborne next week while the Magpies welcome Golden Square.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.