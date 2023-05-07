A third-quarter onslaught from Gisborne saw it return to the winners' list ahead of a crucial stretch of games that could make or break their season.
The 13.16 (94) to 5.12 (42) victory over Kangaroo Flat was far tougher than the scores suggest, with the Roos taking it right up to the reigning premiers in the first half.
Heading into the third term, the Roos had taken 19-5 marks inside their defensive 50 as the Bulldogs continued to blaze away upon entry.
This issue was rectified at halftime, leading to a five-goal-to-none third term to kill the contest.
"By the half, we hadn't learned from the week before where we were doing the same thing," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"I spoke at length about it at the break and our pace of ball movement through the midfield to allow our forwards to get in better positions.
"Thankfully, it was a big turnaround in that second half."
The Bulldogs were able to suck the Roos midfield into the contest all day, where the quick hands of Flynn Lakey were used to great effect in utilising his teammates' holding back on the outside.
"We looked at their midfielders' tendencies, and they like to get inside," Fox said.
"We figured if we could still get our hands on the ball, we were prepared to give up the outnumber on the inside to get better spread from the contest."
Missing key forward Zac Denahy, who was involved in a collision at Thursday night training, the Bulldogs had to rely on a spread of goalkickers with utility Matthew Merrett kicking three while second gamer Shane Clough, reborn senior footballer Hayden Doricic and Macklan Lord of the half-back all kicked two apiece.
While the Roos defence was able to hold up in the first 60 minutes, the loss of key pillars Zachary and Jordan Rouse to personal commitments, along with injured vice-captain Nicholas Keogh proved too big of a hurdle to overcome.
There were plenty of positives for the Roos, whose tackling pressure and contested possession play equalled that of the Bulldogs in the first half.
This has left Roos coach Nathan Johns proud of his charges' performance yet disappointed with the final result.
"Saturday was the usual story of a young developing group who are still learning to play together under a new brand of footy," Johns said.
"It was good signs to be right up to our eyeballs and competing against the reigning premiers."
Improvement will need to come quickly for the Roos when in attack, as they struggled to make the most of their forward 50 entries.
"The last three weeks, we haven't made the most of our opportunities inside 50, and that was the case again," Johns said.
"We had tunnel vision going in and our repeat entries kept going in shallow," he said.
Johns labelled the Bulldogs as "the best side we've faced so far in terms of game style."
Young star Connor Evans who Johns says is arguably his side's premier player currently, was voted as the Roos best and was awarded with the Pat Cronin medal.
San Graham had a welcome return to the park, and was amongst the Dogs' best alongside Lakey and Merrett.
In sad news, Roos recruit Alex Woltering's football future is up in the air after he sustained a concussion in the third term.
Woltering has a history of concussions.
"I spoke with Alex, and from what I gathered, that could be it for him," Johns said.
"The club will wrap our arms around Alex and support him in every way possible."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.