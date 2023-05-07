Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: Gisborne made to fight hard by Kangaroo Flat

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gun Gisborne midfielder Flynn Lakey was again amongst his sides best in their 52-point win over Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Noni Hyett
Gun Gisborne midfielder Flynn Lakey was again amongst his sides best in their 52-point win over Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Noni Hyett

A third-quarter onslaught from Gisborne saw it return to the winners' list ahead of a crucial stretch of games that could make or break their season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.