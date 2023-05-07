With the wind in their hair and engines roaring, the Bendigo Girl Riders celebrate their love of motorcycle riding every time they get together.
But on the first Saturday of May each year, they join women with the same passion from all over the world on International Female Ride Day.
The day celebrates women motorcycle riders and is not country, group or organisationally specific - it is a globally synchronised event.
Empire Harley-Davidson in Kangaroo Flat played host to this year's event, where organiser Carmen Conway-Hicks said people from all walks of life came together.
"Numbers fluctuate from year to year and we were happy with the number of woman who did come out," she said.
"I was extremely happy with how the day went.
"The first Saturday in May is not the warmest day of the year and tests most riders, so I put our hand up as generally a warmer part of the state and centrally located to hold the event."
After taking a trip away on a bike with her husband years ago, Ms Conway-Hicks decided she needed a silver steed of her own.
"I've been riding solo for over 13 years now since living in Bendigo," she said.
"I mainly rode in mixed groups till finding Bendigo Girl Riders and four years ago I was asked to take over the role of admin and organiser."
On May 6, female riders were invited to meet other likeminded people, check out all the latest bikes and accessories in store, enjoy a meal before all coming together for a group ride.
"The after event group ride still took place with the majority of those who rode in coming along, but the weather gods tested us," Ms Conway-Hicks said.
"A few drops of rain, hail and wind but we all made it home again safely."
Women make International Female Ride Day their day to "JUST RIDE", doing what they can to promote and highlight women riders while making a positive difference for women in motorcycling everywhere.
Ms Conway-Hicks said these events were more than a networking event.
"Days like this let women rider's know it's okay to be a road user too," she said.
"It's also for pillions and interested females."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
