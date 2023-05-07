PYRAMID Hill cemented its status as the LVFNL's biggest improver with a convincing 19-goal victory over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Bulldogs kept their unbeaten record intact with a tough 47-28 win on their home court.
It was their third win from four games, with the only slight blemish a draw against premiership contenders Marong in round four.
The Gemma Scott-coached Bulldogs have made rapid progress through the first five weeks of the season.
Their three wins have already matched last year's tally.
With aspirations of making the finals for the first time since their 2017 premiership year, Scott was thrilled to have emerged victorious from an obvious danger game against Bridgewater.
"I wasn't sure about Bridgy, as I know they had some tough games (v Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW) to start the season, so you don't exactly know where they sit," she said.
"They had quite a few talls, which I thought could have worried us, but it was great to get a nice clean win.
"I don't think Bridgy is far off the mark. We started alright, but the weather turned in the second quarter and the rain totally changed the game.
"Credit to (Bridgewater), they actually beat us in the third quarter by a goal. They switched around their positions and brought in more of a tall attacking end and it worked, but gladly we got it together again in the last.
"It's a good feeling having won only three games last season."
Pyramid Hill was without dual premiership midcourter Gabby Kennedy, who only made her return to the line-up last week against Marong, following a few years absence.
Kennedy will be back on court for the Bulldogs' next two matches, a pair of tough tests against powerhouses Mitiamo and Maiden Gully.
Scott credited a nice blend of youth and experience and the positive vibe among the playing group as factors in their turnaround in form this season.
"Two of the girls, Imogen Broad and Kearly Stone, are only 18 and then we have some older girls and some mid-range," she said.
"It's a nice balance with some quick young ones and some older heads.
"But they're just a nice bunch of girls and all good netballers."
The win over the Mean Machine was led by Abbey Dingwall in defence and versatile youngster Broad, who stepped back into the midcourt on Saturday, after spending the bulk of the early part of the season in defence.
It was Dingwall's second game this season after missing the opening two wins against Calivil United and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Bulldogs are hopeful of regaining injured defender Monique Doyle (ankle) in about two weeks.
The Mean Machine (2-3) were chasing their third consecutive win following victories over Inglewood and Newbridge, but slipped to sixth position, albeit level on eight points with fifth-placed Newbridge.
After sharing the points with Pyramid Hill last week, Marong also returned to the winner's list with a 75-37 win against Calivil United.
The Panthers (3-1-1) occupy second spot on the ladder on percentage ahead of Pyramid Hill, with the Bulldogs (3-0-1) having a game in hand on their rivals.
At Inglewood, reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW returned to action following a bye to defeat the Blues 86-19.
The top of the ladder Eagles are the lone side in the competition on four wins, from as many matches.
At Mitiamo, the Superoos notched up their third win of the season with a 61-33 win against Newbridge.
The Maroons fell to 2-3, with their two wins coming in the first two weeks of the season against Calivil United and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Bears had the bye on Saturday, but return to action next weekend with a tough clash at Marong.
