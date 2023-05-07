Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Pyramid Hill underlines improvement with tough LVFNL netball win over Bridgewater

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 7 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Dingwall was one of the keys to victory for Pyramid Hill on Saturday. File picture by Noni Hyett.
Abbey Dingwall was one of the keys to victory for Pyramid Hill on Saturday. File picture by Noni Hyett.

PYRAMID Hill cemented its status as the LVFNL's biggest improver with a convincing 19-goal victory over Bridgewater on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.