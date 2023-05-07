Eaglehawk had a day out against Castlemaine at Canterbury Park on Saturday booting 30 goals to five.
And just about every individual Hawk had the chance to nail a major.
In the end the home side had 14 individual goalkickers with Lewin Davis topping the list with six followed by Darcy Richards on four.
The busy Geary brothers, Kallen and Jarryn, drilled three majors each along with skipper Billy Evans.
The young Magpies, inspired by tough on-baller Matt Filo and pacy mid Brodie Byrne, battled hard throughout the match but spilled marks, mis-directed handballs and too many faulty tackles meant they weren't able to stay in touch.
They managed only five goals for the match.
The home side was in devastating form in the opening and third terms, kicking to the Simpson's Road end, with nine goals each quarter on their way to a 30.19 (199) to 5.3 (33) thrashing.
Halfway through the opening term and Castlemaine hadn't passed the ball-up area into their forward 50.
Constantly attacking the Hawks had four goals on the board and accurate goalsneak Lewin Davis took his personal tally to three with a classy running goal followed up with a long, driving shot.
The Pies had the chance to open their scoring at the 25-minute mark, but a straight-in-front set shot from Callum McConachy drifted wide at the town end goals.
Darcy Richards drilled another Eaglehawk major followed up by Dillon Williams' mark and straight kick, leaving the Magpies 55 points in arrears.
They did manage a couple of majors in the second term with Filo and Ethan Maltby kicking accurately, but the Two Blues machine rolled on.
Dillon Williams landed one of the goals-of-the-day with a snap shot from the Canterbury Gardens pocket at the town end followed up with a straight kick from Joel Mullen.
He'd marked a perfect short pass from Kallen Geary to bolster the Hawks' lead to 79 points at the major break.
It was more of the same in the second half. The Hawks added 9.5 in the third term with Kallen Geary, Connor Dalgleish and Marcus Angove the major ball winners
Richards started the goal-scoring fest inside the first 40 seconds, with Davis landing another with an excellent running shot on the back of Jarryn Geary's consistent ball-gathering skills.
Geary drilled one of his three goals for the day as the term wound down, followed up by Bailey Ilsley's accurate shot.
It wasn't until the 25-minute mark that McConachy drilled the Maine's only third quarter major from a high shot at the town end.
The last term was a mere formality as the Two Blues added 7.6, but at least the Magpies managed two goals.
The Maine's best-on-the-day Brodie Byrne booted the second of those at the eight-minute mark, but that was the end of the Magpies' goal-scoring. To see out the match Kal Geary sank a long, running boomer while Billy Evans took his personal tally to three.
