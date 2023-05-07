Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk consolidates top spot on BFNL ladder with big win

By Richard Jones
Updated May 7 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Darcy Richards bagged seven goals for the Borough in Saturday's win over Castlemaine.
Eaglehawk had a day out against Castlemaine at Canterbury Park on Saturday booting 30 goals to five.

