The results are in - and it's a mixed bag of whether Bendigo cares about the King Charles III's coronation or not.
The Royals can be controversial and the coronation has provoked many varied responses. Positive. Negative. Meh.
And we asked you how you felt about the pomp and celebration on May 6.
According to our survey released last week, 129 people had their say.
Of those, 43 people clicked the "very much" response, making up 33 per cent of the votes.
Close behind though, 42 people said they didn't care at all, which was another 33 per cent.
There were 21 people (16 per cent) who said they cared "a fair amount", while 20 (16 per cent) said they didn't care very much.
Another three voters said they were "undecided" on the issue.
When we break it down, 50 per cent (of the voters were made up of people aged over 65 years.
There were 40 (31 per cent) who were in the 50 to 65 years age bracket, and 15 voters (12 per cent) in the 35 to 50 years group.
From ages 25 to 34, nine people had their say and one person between 16 and 24 years voted.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
