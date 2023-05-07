Sea Lake Nandaly has confirmed itself as NCFL premiership favourite after beating fellow undefeated side Nullawil 13.13 (91) to 7.5 (47).
The Tigers are now six points clear from second on the ladder, and while it has been an incredible month that has seen them defeat multiple contenders, co-coach Bryce Delmenico is keeping a lid on it.
"We still hold Birchip-Watchem in pretty high regard and as the team to beat, but we'll take plenty of confidence out of Saturday," he said.
A last-quarter smashing ensured the four points, with the Tigers keeping their opponents scoreless while kicking four of their own.
Delmenico said a change of structure at three-quarter-time set up the burst.
"We found we were probably congesting it too much for our forwards, which also allowed them to come out pretty easily, so we changed our set-up behind the footy to cut them off and get those repeat entries," he said.
Missing Josh Jenkins and Josh Gibson, Delmenico's co-coach Billy Mcinnes reminded the competition he's still a force to be reckoned with, snagging six goals.
"Billy was massive with his contested work through the packs and beautiful long kicking - he's incredible when he gets going," Delmenico said.
The Tigers defence once again stood up, limiting the Maroons to seven goals for the game.
Delmenico lauded his back six, who have only conceded 22 goals across the opening month.
"I couldn't give them any more praise," he said.
"We're pretty strong on defence first even though we play a brand of footy where when we get it, we like to go quick."
Tigers ruckman Ryan Osullivan was voted best afield, with Delmenico saying it was the best game he's seen the big man play.
Nullawil should return to the winner's list at home to Charlton next week, while the Tigers have two weeks off to rest some sore bodies.
In the leagues other contests, Boort claimed a major scalp and is firming as a genuine finals contender following its thrilling 11.6 (72) to 9.8 (62) win over Donald.
On the other side of the coin, the queries surrounding the Royal Blues 2023 credentials are only getting louder.
Birchip-Watchem is back after thrashing a decent Wycheproof-Narraport side 19.12 (126) to 2.4 (16).
In hindsight, the Bulls weren't travelling too badly, even at 0-2, with a week one mulligan against Nullawil and a close defeat to the Tigers looking far better than it did a fortnight ago.
Now at 2-2, the Bulls are raging, and a Grand Final rematch next week against Donald might as well be a red rag.
In the battle of the winless, Charlton notched up its first victory of 2023 with a 16.8 (104) to 9.6 (60) win against St Arnaud.
The damage was done in the first quarter, with the Blues nailing seven goals while not allowing the Saints to score.
