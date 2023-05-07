The Bendigo Braves women cruised to their eighth-straight win in NBL1 South action at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night.
Elevated to the marquee 7.30pm timeslot, the women put on a show, thrashing the Hobart Chargers 110-76.
The director of the performance was point guard Kelly Wilson, who had a remarkable 19 assists.
She added 11 points and seven rebounds to fall just short of a well-deserved triple-double.
Cassidy McLean (25 points) and Meg McKay (25 points) were the chief benefactors of Wilson's distribution service.
The most pleasing sign for the Braves was the spread of contributors, with seven players scored in double-figures. Youngsters Caitlin Richardson and Poppy Blanch came off the bench to score 12 and 11 points respectively, while Maddie Sexton and Kasey Burton chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Richardson also had eight boards and the Braves were plus 26 points in the 14 minutes she was on the court.
The 8-0 Braves consolidated top spot on the ladder despite the absence of shooting guard Amy Atwell.
While the Braves' women gave their home fans something to smile about, the men's frustrating season continued as they went down 106-79 to Hobart.
Already undermanned going into the game, the Braves lost centre Adam Pechacek to a leg injury early in the second quarter.
The Chargers' size and experience proved too much for the home side. Hobart won the rebounding battle 50-36 and outscored the Braves in the paint 60-50.
Without a recognised centre, the Braves took to the perimeter for scoring without success. They were 4-28 from behind the three-point arc for the night.
Defensively, they struggled to stop Hobart duo Devin Watson (26 points) and Sam McDaniel (23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists).
Lat Mayen led the charge for the Braves, scoring 21 points, while Bijan Johnson and Luke Rosendale scored 15 and 12 points respectively.
While the result didn't go the Braves way, it was refreshing to see home grown talent get extended court time.
Billy Smythe responded with a career-high 12 points to go with four rebounds, while Harry King had six points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Lachlan Somerville, Lachlan O'Brien and Liam O'Brien also enjoyed valuable experience at NBL1 South level.
While the Braves seem destined to finish in the bottom half of the table in 2023, developing local talent this year is a better investment - on and off the court - than buying in high-priced recruits that might bring the club more wins, but sometimes do little to build the relationship between the club and a Bendigo community that loves watching Bendigo-raised athletes shine.
The Braves' men and women are back on their home court next Saturday night against the Dandenong Rangers.
