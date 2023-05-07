The team at Soulfood Fusion House Cafe were "already winners" when they were chosen to compete at the Foodservice Australia Expo.
What they could never have dreamed of was being awarded a silver medal in the Restaurant of the Year category.
But it wasn't an easy road to get to where they are today.
After a stint on the high seas and in Western Australia, Soulfood Fusion House Cafe chef Antonio Lim and his family made the move to Bendigo, where he worked at various restaurants.
But then COVID-19 hit.
"I started a food blog during the pandemic and making lunch packs for those who needed food," he said.
But Mr Lim wanted to incorporate his Filipino culture into a business of his own, so they started pop-up stalls at the Marketplace before opening their small shop in Mitchell Street.
And just seven months ago, Mr Lim and his team of merry chefs opened Soulfood Fusion House Cafe in High Street.
"We wanted to cater for everyone with our menu," fellow chef Cyrus Allarces said.
"We are proud of our culture and we put a lot of it into our food selection, but we have also westernised it as well."
Mr Lim said he saw the Foodservice Australia competition on social media and thought it would be an opportunity to show what his team could do.
And to their surprise, they were one of eight teams chosen to compete.
"We were already winners, just being chosen was huge for us," Mr Lim said.
From there, the team was given four weeks to prepare a main dish - which had to include duck as the protein - and a dessert.
With all the busy schedules, the four chefs - including Henry Contreras and Klien Canoy - were only able to meet and practice four times in the lead up.
And while preperations were being made, tragedy struck Mr Allarces and his family.
"In the first week of prep, my mother got quite sick and in the second, she passed away," he said.
"It was an awful time for us, but I was always updating my mum on how my career was going and knew she would want me to stay and compete, so I did."
At the competition on May 2, Soulfood Fusion House Cafe was given the task of feeding 40 people and four judges, with just 30 minutes to cook and serve their meals.
But for the two seaward chefs and their teammates, this element of competition was easy.
"We'd spent hours a day feeding thousands of people on a cruise ship," Mr Allarces said.
"Because of this, we made way too much food, so had plenty to share."
The team made pink roasted duck breast with blueberry compote and duck shiraz, bedded on duck embutido pommes with spinach dauphine, butter spiced heirloom carrots with parsnip cream, and garnished with crispy sweet potato tuille.
And for dessert; a purple yam panna cotta and with mango passionfruit cream, chocolate log ube panna cotta and mango jackfruit coulis, lemon dacquoise and a dust of chocolate soil.
Mr Lim said it was a shock to place at the event.
"You don't expect it, especially when it's your first time competing," he said.
"We're grateful for the win and everyone who helped us get there."
Mr Lim said they are considering competing again next year.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
