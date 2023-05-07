Bendigo Advertiser
Bloods reassert authority in HDFNL grand final rematch against Demons

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Elmore wing defence Madison Keating goes on the attack during the Bloods' six-goal win over 2022 grand final rival White Hills at Elmore on Saturday. The Bloods won 62-56. Picture by Adam Bourke
ELMORE punctuated its unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Saturday by scoring a six-goal win in a rematch of last season's HDFNL grand final against White Hills.

