ELMORE punctuated its unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Saturday by scoring a six-goal win in a rematch of last season's HDFNL grand final against White Hills.
The Bloods withstood a number of surges from the Demons, including a solid third quarter fightback, to claim a decisive 62-56 victory.
It left the reigning premiers as the lone undefeated team in the competition after four rounds.
After leading by a solitary goal at the end of the first quarter, the Bloods asserted their authority in the second to set up a match-winning six-goal break at half time.
The Demons were able to rally in the third quarter and managed to get within two goals before the Bloods again pushed the margin out to six at three quarter time.
The honours were shared in a high-pressure final quarter, allowing Elmore to claim a crucial win in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's grand final.
It has left the Bloods nicely placed in their pursuit to defend last season's drought-breaking premiership.
They will head into next week's clash against Heathcote riding a wave of confidence and having already beaten two of their closest rivals on the ladder, Colbinabbin in second place and White Hills in fourth.
The win marked the 100th game milestone of homegrown premiership midcourter Cayde Hayes, a key member of last year's premiership line-up.
For White Hills, an untroubled coach Lauren Bowles said the match highlighted a few areas in need of improvement for the Demons, but added the loss was no cause for alarm.
"We didn't play poorly by any means, but we more probably played some patchy netball and they got a jump on us at the start," she said.
"And when a team like Elmore gets a jump on you at the start, you are playing a bit of catch-up netball and that was us today.
"We lost Molly Johnson in the first five minutes to an ankle (injury) and she is such an impact player. Although we did adapt very well without her, as we do have a lot of depth in the team.
"We were down by eight (goals) at one point and got it back to two and we had such momentum, but we could never quite just bridge that gap.
"But we didn't play terribly. Our defensive pressure was amazing and I thought we turned over a bit of ball."
Bowles insisted this season's recruits Bridget Murray, Karly Hynes and Amy Morrissey would all be better off for their first look at Elmore, not that she was anything other than happy with their respective games.
"I was happy we showed a lot of fight - we certainly fought the game out, and we know we have the capabilities to bounce back and get ourselves back into a game. That's exciting," she said.
"We tried a lot of different combinations, which is what we wanted to do nice and early in the season and a lot of them worked.
"We lost, but we're certainly not disappointed with the performance overall."
At Atkins Street, North Bendigo won a key battle against Huntly.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-1 and hold down fifth place following a nail-biting 44-42 victory.
They trailed by four goals at half-time, but set up the win with a 16-9 third quarter before staving off a spirited Hawks' challenge in the final term to win by two goals.
"It wasn't a pretty win, but we'll take it," Bulldogs coach Shellie Davies said.
"It was a bit of a grind. Huntly put on some great defensive structures and the girls just struggled a bit to work it out, but they persisted.
"It was definitely our third quarter that got us the game. The girls were just faultless in that quarter and played the type of netball we want to play."
A crucial win was led by a best on court effort from defender Genevieve McColl and star goaler Imogen Davies.
At Lockington, Colbinabbin continued its impressive start to the season by beating LBU 79-30.
The Grasshoppers led by four goals at quarter time, but effectively took control of the contest with a blistering 22-3 second quarter.
An even more impressive second half saw saw Colbinabbin, which jumped into second spot on the ladder, pile on 18 goals and 24 goals in the third and fourth quarters.
At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant bounced back from its first defeat of the season to defeat Leitchville-Gunbower 57-38.
The Blues (3-1) leapfrogged White Hills (2-1) into third spot, albeit having played one extra game.
That could easily change next week with the Demons and Blues set to face each other at Scott Street.
Heathcote had the bye and returns to action next weekend by hosting Elmore.
