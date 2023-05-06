Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

South Bendigo warms up for big test against reigning BFNL premiers Sandhurst

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 9:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOUTH Bendigo has ensured it will go into a tough round five contest against reigning premiers Sandhurst in solid form following a big win over Golden Square on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.