SOUTH Bendigo has ensured it will go into a tough round five contest against reigning premiers Sandhurst in solid form following a big win over Golden Square on Saturday.
The Bloods, strongly led by best on court Chloe Gray and goal shooter Chloe Langley, moved to 3-1 with an 81-28 victory on the Bulldogs' home court at Wade Street.
The last two of those victories have come in succession after the Bloods outlasted Kyneton in a gutsy four-goal win in round three.
It has set the scene for a major test of strength for the Bloods against the competition benchmark at Harry Trott Oval next weekend.
They have not beaten Sandhurst in coach Jannelle Hobbs' time at South Bendigo since 2018, and for many years before that.
MORE BFNL NETBALL:
With the game always well in hand against the Bulldogs following an imposing first quarter, Hobbs used the clash to tinker with her combinations with impressive results.
"(Goal attack) Olivia Mason was sick during the week, so we only gave her half a game, but Chloe Gray went into goals and played really well," she said.
"She played half wing attack and half goal attack and was brilliant. It was great to give her a run in there as she will be our third goaler this year.
"It's always good to get a win and be able to build on the lead each quarter and work on different set-ups and structures that we'll be hoping to bring to our game next week.
"Pleasingly, everyone got out of the match unscathed."
Goal shooter Langley continued her strong form by converting 63 of her 70 goal attempts at 90 per cent accuracy.
The young goal shooter was particularly on-song early, ending the opening quarter with 21 goals from 22 attempts.
Hobbs gave further praise to the defensive duo of captain and vice-captain Steph Goode and Alicia McGlashan for restricting Golden Square to only 28 goals, including four apiece in the first and third quarters.
Maggie Burke - a newcomer to the A-grade side this season - celebrated her 50th game for South Bendigo.
The young wing defence was playing in only her fourth A-grade game in total, all of them this season.
Hobbs said next week's clash against Sandhurst would be a strong learning curve for Burke and fellow youngsters Claudia Griffiths and Carissa Brook.
The dual BFNL premiership coach backed all three to acquit themselves well against the talent-laden Dragons. with Griffiths, in particular, again impressing in the midcourt on Saturday.
Sandhurst remains the lone undefeated team in BFNL netball after accounting for Strathfieldsaye on the Storm's home court on Saturday.
A huge defensive effort was a key to the Dragons' 30-goal win, with the reigning premiers restricting the Storm to just 23 goals in the rain.
Sandhurst, led by Imogen and Charlotte Sexton, conceded only three goals in the second quarter and six apiece in the first and third quarters.
Given the ordinary conditions, four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was pleased to see her side surpass the 50-goal mark.
"It was a solid win and credit to the girls for holding them to 23. We're very happy with that," she said.
"Our season is on track for where we want it to be with one more game before the bye.
"Hopefully we can get the four points against South Bendigo next week and really set ourselves up."
In the absence of Kelsey Meade on Saturday, Heather Oliver joined Bec Smith in the goal circle, with the pair combining superbly throughout the contest.
The Storm fell to 1-3 and currently sit in seventh place on the ladder, two wins behind a group of four teams on 3-1, including South Bendigo, Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat, and Kyneton, which defeated Maryborough 64-43 on Saturday, in sixth on 2-2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.