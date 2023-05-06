Pomp, pageantry ... and a lot of pink

There was pomp, there was pageantry ... there was Katy Perry in an enormous pink hat.
The pop star wasn't the only person to choose a touch of blush for their coronation outfits. It seemed to be everywhere, in ever depth of the hue.
It is late spring in the United Kingdom, so it's obviously the colour of the season.
Yes, regardless of your stand (thumbs up, thumbs down, meh?) on the coronation, one of the fun things about watching the lead up is celebrity spotting.
OUR ROYAL CONNECTIONS:
Was that Emma Thompson. Tick. Lionel Ritchie. Tick. Nick Cave with a telephone (those were meant to be handed in at the door, according to one commentator).
There were hundreds of "extraordinary" ordinary people in Westminster Abbey and it spoke to a future of inclusiveness that has well and truly arrived.
Bendigo has had a long history of royal connections - from the mid 1800s through to Charles and Diana looking on as a dragon bowed to them at the Shamrock Hotel in 1983.
In the past week we've dug into the Bendigo Advertiser's archives to take you on a journey through our city's royal history.
At times irreverent, always fun and highly amusing, they are great reads. Take a few minutes today have a look.
Juanita Greville - editor
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
