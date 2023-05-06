Have you seen Kacee?
The 13-year-old was last seen on Magpie Street, North Bendigo at 9.30 am on May 6.
It is believed Kacee may be in the Bendigo or Kangaroo Flat areas.
Police and family are concerned for their welfare due to their age and this behaviour being out of character.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
