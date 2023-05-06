Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Roos win another BFNL netball cliffhanger against Bulldogs

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:21pm, first published May 6 2023 - 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KANGAROO Flat has prevailed in another BFNL blockbuster thriller against Gisborne, coming from behind at half-time to defeat the Bulldogs by two goals at Dower Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.