Roos win another BFNL netball cliffhanger against Bulldogs

KANGAROO Flat has prevailed in another BFNL blockbuster thriller against Gisborne, coming from behind at half-time to defeat the Bulldogs by two goals at Dower Park on Saturday.
Brilliantly led by centre Ashley Ryan and wing attack Milly Wicks, the Roos survived another close encounter against their fierce rival to win 44-42.
They trailed by three goals at the main break.
The Roos, who were without star midcourter Chelsea Sartori with a calf injury, were quickly able to rein in the deficit early in the third quarter and establish a handy break of their own, before the Bulldogs pulled back to within one goal at three quarter time.
A tense final stanza ensued with the Roos holding a two or three-goal advantage for the bulk of the quarter and hanging on to win by two goals.
It was the seventh time in the last eight matches played between the two teams that the final margin was five or fewer goals.
Their previous clash in last year's preliminary final was won by the Roos by three goals, with their victory sending them through to the grand final against Sandhurst.
Based on Saturday's tight-encounter, Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne will undoubtedly be the two main challengers to Sandhurst's rein of dominance and a potential five-peat of A-grade flags.
A tough win for the Roos at the Bulldogs' expense moved both teams to 3-1 early in the season, directly behind the undefeated Dragons (4-0).
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling was thrilled to have survived another cliffhanger against Gisborne and praised his players' mental strength and resilience in staving off the determined Bulldogs.
"It was a hard-fought game. We said before the game it wasn't going to take 15 minutes, it was going to take a full 60 minutes of that hard, full-intensity, high-pressure, physical netball," he said.
"In the end, I thought our girls really pushed it out for the full 60 minutes.
"It wasn't our prettiest game of netball, but we will take a lot of learnings out of it. So credit to ourselves, we did get the win and in a high pressure situation against Gisborne, who are a quality side.
"And especially being able to do it without Chelsea too.
"But it showed today, even though Chels wasn't on the court, we had Ash Ryan slot straight into centre and I thought it was one of the best games she has played in a while.
"And Milly Wicks at wing attack - I thought those two combined really well."
Just as pleasing for Cowling was the effort at goal keeper from Ava Lowndes, who has stepped up as a regular in A-grade this season, and again showed why she is so highly thought of at Dower Park with a quality big game performance.
The Roos' coach was particularly impressed with the second-half fightback.
"We spoke before the game about embracing the tough challenge - sometimes in a tough game you lose your head a little bit," Cowling said.
"After half time, we just made sure we kept our heads in the game.
"We're really happy with 3-1. It's a long season and it's only round four, but we're continuing to build."
It wasn't our prettiest game of netball, but we will take a lot of learnings out of it.- Jayden Cowling
Played as part of the Pat Cronin Foundation round, the Roos' Ashley Ryan was awarded the best on court medal.
A brave win will serve as valuable preparation for another big game next weekend against Castlemaine, which survived a tough battle against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The Magpies led by only two goals at three quarter time, before breaking the shackles in the final quarter to win 50-37.
While Gisborne was left to rue a chance to keep their unbeaten record intact, coach Tarryn Rymer found plenty of positives in the Bulldogs' performance.
"They are a quality opposition, so we are going to take a lot from the game and learn from it," she said.
"Our girls are quite young, but I was very impressed with the way Tori (goal shooter Tori Skrijel) and Kiralee (wing attack Kiralee Collings) stood up. Their work rate I can't fault.
"Overall, we were a bit inconsistent and turned the ball over a bit and Flat just put their foot down and punished us today.
"They play a lovely patient game and that's something we'd love to bring into our game."
As Rymer, in particular, has come to appreciate having been at Gisborne for such a long time, she knew the Roos would dig deep once they found themselves behind at half-time.
"We absolutely knew they'd come back hard. I really try to not to pay too much attention to the score because I feel if the girls are playing well and are doing all the right things, the score should just look after itself," she said.
"But we found it really hard to shut down their drives to the circle edge today.
"Milly and Ash worked that ball beautifully to the circle edge and that made it easy for Abby (Ryan) and Lou (Dupuy).
"I thought Kiralee did it a really great job and Clauds (goal attack Claudia Mawson) ... she's pretty hard on herself, but she did a lot of that work to open Tori up under the post."
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back against Kyneton, which moved to 2-2 with a 64-43 victory at home against Maryborough.
In other games, Sandhurst defeated Strathfieldsaye 53-23 and South Bendigo, led by big games from Chloe Gray and Chloe Langley, defeated Golden Square 81-28.
