A group of local Indigenous artists have unveiled a sculpture paying tribute to First Nations women and their creativity and ingenuity.
Revealed at a ceremony on May 6, the structure in front of the Queen Victoria Women's Centre depicts a forearm holding up a woven basket.
The artists involved in creating the piece were from Ngardang Girri Kalat Mimini - a collective of First Nations women and non-binary artists from across Victoria.
The six artists were Bendigo's Annie Brigdale, Lorraine Brigdale, Janet Bromley and Trina Dalton-Oogjes, Central Goldfield's Georgia Macguire and Swan Hill's Glenda Nicholls.
The basket was made of Victorian grasses with a few rows woven by each artist. It began as a basket about 10 centimetres high and was transformed into the much larger copper coated version.
The Ngardang Girri Kalat Mimini artists drew on their networks throughout Victoria in the creation of this work and engaged with a cultural reference group led by Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Di.
Yorta Yorta woman Ms Bromley said she often thought of her grandmother, who was taken from her family in Cummeragunja Mission in around 1910.
"I can't imagine what that would be like, and to be able to survive it and grow from it... I think it's pretty amazing they've had the strength to do that," she said.
"When you look at this sculpture, I hope you can see the power of those women.
"I hope you see the power of what we have to say here because we want to embrace all those Aboriginal women of Victoria going backwards and going forwards."
Creative Resilience is the third of six public artworks being unveiled throughout the state to showcase Victorian women's achievements as part of the state government's $1 million Victorian Women's Public Art Program.
"This striking, unforgettable artwork is a fitting testament to the strength and creativity of First Nations women, past and present, and a celebration of First Nations artists," Victorian Women's minister Natalie Hutchins said.
"Creative Resilience calls on us to consider a constant and unbroken thread that stretches back through millennia to honour First Nations women as not only keepers of wisdom and knowledge but as artists and creators."
