2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
After a 0-3 start the Tigers got their season rolling last week with a 156-point belting of Maryborough, but the level of opposition steps up on Saturday against Gisborne.
The game is at Gisborne where early in the season Gardiner Reserve hasn't lived up to its moniker of 'The Graveyard'.
Having won all 14 of their Gardiner Reserve games across 2021-22, the Bulldogs are 0-2 on their home turf so far this season as they prepare to welcome the Tigers, who have the dynamic Cameron Manuel coming off a player of the round performance against Maryborough last week when he had 45 touches, 11 marks, 10 clearances and three goals.
Last time: Gisborne 18.11 (119) def Kyneton 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: Gisborne 12; Kyneton 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Back-to-back losses to South Bendigo and Sandhurst has the Bulldogs outside the top five ahead of their trip to Maryborough.
Would expect a strong return to the winner's list for the Bulldogs against a team they have regularly put to the sword - Golden Square has beaten Maryborough by an average of 129 points across their past 13 meetings.
The Magpies are the only winless team and still chasing their first victory since round two of 2021.
One of the key issues for the Magpies identified by sidelined coach Coby Perry after last week's heavy loss to Kyneton was their ball-use going inside 50.
Last time: Golden Square 28.24 (192) def Maryborough 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: Golden Square 22; Maryborough 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
A cracking contest looms in the Graeme Wright Memorial Cup match as the former QEO co-tenants battle at Harry Trott Oval.
Combined the Dragons (4-0) and Bloods (3-1) are 7-1 across the first four rounds and both coming off key wins last week: Sandhurst over Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo over Golden Square.
The most enticing match-up of this clash will be the battle of the big men in the middle with Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking going up against new South Bendigo ruckman Mac Cameron.
Cameron leads the league in hit-outs with 201, while Hosking is second with 166.
Last time: South Bendigo 17.12 (114) def Sandhurst 9.11 (65).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 17; South Bendigo 8.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
One of those games that pre-season both teams, which each have new coaches, would have put an asterisk next to as a genuine winning opportunity.
Both the Magpies and Roos head into this contest with 1-3 records, but overall Kangaroo Flat has been the more competitive as its percentage of 67.3 compared to Castlemaine's 28.5 would attest.
Been an impressive start to the season for the Magpies' Brodie Byrne, who has been among their best two players in every game so far and has taken the most marks in the competition with 36, while no-one has laid more tackles than Roos' midfielder Mitch Trewhella's 42.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 10.13 (73) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 19; Castlemaine 4.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Family rivalry is one of the storylines of this enticing contest, which will feature three Geary brothers in action - Shannon for Strathfieldsaye going up against Jarryn and Kallen for Eaglehawk.
Kallen was an integral member of three Storm premiership teams, but has returned home to Eaglehawk and been part of a Hawks' side that is flying at the top of the ladder, unbeaten with a percentage of 355.8.
One of the features of the Hawks' first month has been their quick starts having outscored their opponents 170-30 in their four first quarters.
The Storm are 2-2 and their depth is being tested, but the Hawks will certainly be mindful of the challenge of knocking them off at Tannery Lane given Eaglehawk hasn't won there since 2011.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 11.17 (83) def Eaglehawk 8.9 (57).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Eaglehawk 13.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Good to see the Superoos get their first win of the season last week after a tough first three games, which should instill some confidence ahead of a testing assignment that awaits against Pyramid Hill.
The Bulldogs have started the season 3-1, but are yet to put together a complete four-quarter performance - still plenty of time for that to happen, though.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 19.13 (127) def Mitiamo 11.11 (77).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 18; Mitiamo 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Been a tough first month of the season for both teams with just one win apiece.
After starting 2023 with a victory over Calivil United, the Maroons have dropped four in a row in which scoring has been hard work, averaging just 36 points per game.
The Eagles have also had issues hitting the scoreboard, being held to scores of 53 or less in three of their four games so far, although, they did manage 19 goals in their round three win over Mitiamo.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 8.9 (57) def Newbridge 7.13 (55).
Since 2010: Newbridge 12; Maiden Gully YCW 11; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Difficult afternoon to say the least for Calivil United last week, managing just one behind in a 206-point loss to power side Marong.
Hopefully, the Demons' playing stocks are in better shape this week because they showed seven days earlier when they pushed BL-Serpentine and kicked 15 goals that they can play a good brand of football.
The 3-2 Bridgewater will go in as favourites, but it won't be lost on coach Rick Ladson that his side was on the end of a big upset at the hands of the Demons at a similar point in the season last year.
Last time: Bridgewater 14.18 (102) def Calivil United 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Calivil United 6; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Match of the round between 1st and 2nd on the ladder.
Mind you, while they are the top two teams after five rounds, the percentage gap between the Panthers (582.4) and Bears (129.1) is immense and just goes to show how big a shadow reigning premier Marong casts over the rest of the competition.
The Bears have had the chance to freshen up for this contest after a bye last week and while Justin Laird's men will no doubt crack in for four quarters, how can you tip against the Marong juggernaut, which has shown absolutely no sign of a premiership hangover, but a fierce hunger for more success.
Last time: Marong 24.18 (162) def BL-Serpentine 5.2 (32).
Since 2010: Marong 13; BL-Serpentine 11.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
It has been well over a year now since the Bombers last sung their song and the challenges keep coming with their next opponent the reigning premier Cats.
The Bombers' standout over the first month has been ruckman Jobee Warde, who has been named their best player in all four games so far and has a big job ahead of him on Saturday up against the Cats' tandem of Tyler Phillips and Max Johnson.
Last time: LBU 22.8 (140) def Leitchville-Gunbower 7.7 (49).
Since 2010: LBU 16; Leitchville-Gunbower 9.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Match of the round between the top two teams on the ladder, who are a combined 6-1.
After losing the grand final last year there had been some talk pre-season that the Blues would slip back to the pack, but that has been knocked on the head early with Mounts (3-1) top of the ladder and boasting the league's best attack averaging 134 points per game.
The Demons (3-0) have been touted as the team to beat and so far are living up to the hype, but the next three weeks will really test their mettle with looming games against the Blues, LBU and North Bendigo.
But it's a case of so far, so good.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 14.11 (95) def White Hills 10.12 (72).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 16; White Hills 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Coming off a bye opportunity knocks at home for the Saints to improve to 3-1 against an Elmore side that could muster just two goals last week against White Hills.
The Saints certainly lost no admirers in their two-point loss to White Hills in their last outing a fortnight ago, but with the expectations on his side this year coach Andrew Saladino wouldn't be content with honourable losses.
Last time: Heathcote 16.12 (108) def Elmore 11.12 (78).
Since 2010: Heathcote 13; Elmore 12; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Given they have kicked totals of just 44, 59, 53 and 58 in their four games so far, the question is how does Colbinabbin conjure a winning score against North Bendigo?
At 1-3 the Grasshoppers are in a position they haven't been since last missing finals in 2014 and now face a North Bendigo side that is travelling along just nicely at 3-0 and with the scalps of Mount Pleasant and LBU already under their belts ahead of their first away game.
Last time: North Bendigo 11.9 (75) dr Colbinabbin 12.3 (75).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Colbinabbin 8; Drawn 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.