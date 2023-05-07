HDFNL ROUND 4: Demons produce best defensive effort for 18 years

WHITE Hills produced its best defensive performance for 18 years as it improved to 3-0 in the Heathcote District league with a win over Elmore on Saturday.
The Demons conceded just 17 points for the game as they won 13.17 (95) to 2.5 (17) at Elmore.
It was the lowest score White Hills has conceded since the Demons restricted former HDFNL club Broadford to a meagre total of 11 in round 15 of 2005.
"It was a good performance by the boys... it could have been better had we kicked a bit straighter though," Demons co-coach Jack Fallon said.
Coming off a gruelling two-point win over Heathcote seven days earlier in what was a sensational advertisement for the HDFNL, Fallon was wary of ensuring his side avoided a let-down.
Despite having six changes from the previous week, the Demons jumped out of the blocks, racing to a 48-point lead at quarter-time, 7.6 to 0.0, to lay the foundation for the win.
"Elmore always seems to match-up well against us and having six out from last week... we certainly weren't taking Elmore lightly, that's for sure," Fallon said.
"Our depth was tested today, but the blokes who came in played their role really well and that's what we wanted to see. It was a really good team performance."
Full-back Brodie Johnson who was matched up on the Bloods' Darcy Laffy was named best for the Demons, while Bendigo Pioneer Eli Pearce also impressed.
"Eli is a quality young player. He played midfield/half-forward, is super fit and was really good," Fallon said.
Coming off nine goals last week, Kaiden Antonowicz kicked four goals for the Demons, but did have enough chances to boot double figures had he made the most of all his opportunities.
The Bloods' only two goals were kicked by gun midfielder Nathan Kay and Laffy.
Newly-installed Mount Pleasant co-coach Ben Weightman booted 10 goals in the Blues' 96-point win at home over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Blues held their position at the top of the ladder and boosted their percentage above 200 with the 23.14 (152) to 8.8 (56) victory.
The Bombers were competitive early, only trailing by one point at the first break.
But the Blues put the foot down over the final three quarters, kicking 19 goals to four to record the commanding victory.
"Leitchy took it right up to us in the first quarter-and-a-half, but we were able to get into our rhythm and play the way we wanted to," Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird said.
"Our midfield really stood up after getting a bit of a rev-up at quarter-time. Leitchy was probably a bit more desperate and harder at the ball early on, but the midfield responded well and that's what started it for us.
"Riley McNamara in the midfield was really good and Benny Weightman up forward kicking 10 goals was outstanding."
Weightman's haul of 10 goals came on his first game-day as co-coach of the Blues, whose coaching department also features Darren Walsh as director of coaching.
"With such a young playing list we want to provide as much support to our players and our coaching staff," Mount Pleasant co-president Phil Whiting said in announcing Weightman as co-coach.
"We believe adding Ben as a playing co-coach will develop his own footy CV and provide extra game-day support for Adam. We are excited to see how together they can achieve more."
Co-coaches Weightman, who leads the league goalkicking with 24, and gun midfielder Baird were the two best for the Blues, while for the fourth game in a row to start the season ruckman Jobee Warde was Leitchville-Gunbower's standout.
Chris Horman kicked four of Leitchville-Gunbower's eight goals as the Bombers continue to chase that elusive first victory since round two of last year.
Lockington-Bamawm United won a hard-fought contest against Colbinabbin by seven points.
The Cats prevailed 9.11 (65) to 8.10 (58) at Lockington in a game where their two key big men in dual Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips and recruit Max Johnson were both influential in the victory.
"Our two big boys were sensational sharing the ruck duties and both taking some big contested marks around the ground," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"It's certainly good to have those two boys on my side."
As well as in the ruck Phillips also had an impact inside 50 for the Cats kicking three goals.
The Cats forced the Grasshoppers into playing catch-up football after the reigning premiers began the game with a 3.2 to 0.3 opening term.
LBU does have its concerns out of the game with the trio of Jesse Collins, who had started the season in ripping form, Riley McIvor and recruit Tom Douglas all suffering soft tissue injuries.
The tight loss leaves the Grasshoppers at 1-3 in what has been their slowest start to a season since they last missed the finals in 2014.
"LBU is definitely still a good side and I was pleased that we never threw the towel in," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said.
"Our pressure kept us in the game for the 120 minutes and we had some kids stand up... it hurts to lose, but there's a lot of positives we'll take out of it."
Laine Fitzgerald (three goals) playing midfield and half-forward and forward Jai Carn (two goals) were among the standouts for the Grasshoppers, while Brain played his first game of the season having completed his four-game suspension stemming from last year.
North Bendigo recorded the biggest victory of the day, beating Huntly by 99 points at Atkins Street.
The unbeaten Bulldogs put the Hawks to the sword in the opening half on the way to their 23.19 (157) to 8.10 (58) win.
North Bendigo kicked 17 goals to four in the first half and led by 81 points at the main break, 17.8 to 4.5.
"Our first half was really good; we used the right option, won the contested footy, had guys on the outside, our backs set up really well and our forwards had space and were really dangerous," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
Slow starts have been an issue over the first month for the Hawks, who have been outscored 133-353 in their four first halves so far.
But after such a dominant first half by the Bulldogs the Hawks responded and won the third quarter, outscoring North Bendigo 4.3 to 1.6.
"We probably tried to play a bit too cute with the footy in the third quarter; we over-used it and bit off more than we could chew, made some poor decisions and got a bit selfish, but it was pleasing to get back on track in the last quarter," Bennett said.
Shane Harris in defence was a standout for the Bulldogs with his intercept marking, while down the other end North Bendigo had nine multiple goalkickers led by Jordan Ford's five and on-baller Nathan Newlan's four.
While disappointed with his his side's first half, Huntly co-coach Harry Whittle - who was named best - was pleased with how the Hawks responded after the main break.
"We really fought it out in the second half. We've got a very young group and they showed in the third quarter with their pressure they can compete with a strong side like North Bendigo," Whittle said.
"I thought Mitch Billings who we gave the job on Dylan Klemm to did a really good job in probably his first lockdown defensive role.
"And Jackson Fry in the ruck won the majority of the taps and gave us first-use."
New forward Lachy Wilson kicked three of the Hawks' eight goals.
The winless Hawks have an extensive list of unavailable players, with the upcoming bye in round five a timely break.
