LVFNL ROUND 5: It has taken 20 years, but the Blues have won three in a row

FOR the first time in 20 years Inglewood has won three consecutive games in the Loddon Valley league.
In what's another step in the emergence of Inglewood after two decades of struggle, the Blues can now tick off a hat-trick of wins for the first time since last playing finals in 2003 following their 49-point victory over Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.
The Blues have now knocked off the Eagles, Mitiamo and Bridgewater for the first time since 2008 over the past three weeks and end round five inside the top three.
Inglewood defeated Maiden Gully YCW 14.18 (102) to 8.5 (53) at home, with the result highlighting the gradual steps forward the Blues continue to take.
Two years ago the Blues copped a pair of 166 and 177-point hidings off the Eagles and were also handed an 88-point flogging in their second meeting last year, but on Saturday they proved the superior team - albeit their goalkicking is still an area to work on.
"It was a good effort by the boys, but our kicking for goal... we're getting plenty of shots at goal, but we just need to start nailing a few more," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"Eventually, it will turn, but the positive is we're getting plenty of looks at goal."
It was a good effort by the boys, but our kicking for goal... we're getting plenty of shots at goal, but we just need to start nailing a few more- Darrell Billett - Inglewood coach
Inglewood's radar was clearly off-target in the first half when the Blues kicked 3.13 and led by just 12 points, despite having 12 more scoring shots.
However, the Blues straightened up in the second half, kicking a far more accurate 11.5.
The Blues' 11-goal second half included an eight-goal to one burst with the wind in the third term.
The Blues' best player was recruit Sam Dorevitch, who continued his impressive start for Inglewood.
"Sam has been fantastic for us playing in the midfield," Billett said.
"He's a real driving force through the middle of the ground. He has played at a fairly high level with Caulfield in Premier Division of the VAFA and is just getting better each week."
After Charlie McGaw booted 10 goals the previous week against Mitiamo, this time the Blues spread the load in attack with Dorevitch, Keelan Payne, Daniel Polack and Nick Silvestro each kicking two.
Prior to Saturday the previous time the Blues had won three games in a row was during a six-game winning streak between rounds 10 and 15 of 2003.
Vice-captain Tyler Miles was the sole multiple goalkicker for the Eagles with two, while Grayson Brown was named their best.
A strong first half set up Pyramid Hill's 46-point win over Bridgewater at home.
The Bulldogs led by 42 points at half-time on the way to their 16.13 (109) to 9.9 (63) victory.
"We got a jump in the first half and were able to maintain that advantage throughout the second half," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We made the most of our forward 50 opportunities in the first half and were able to isolate some one-on-ones rather than just dump kicking it to an outnumber.
"We moved the ball well from half-back and were able to generate some good scoring opportunities."
The Bulldogs led 9.8 to 3.2 at half-time before kicking seven goals to six in what was a much more competitive second half by the Mean Machine.
Pyramid Hill unveiled new recruit Brodie Carroll, who recently captained Waratah to the Northern Territory Football League premiership in Match.
Carroll is a former Pyramid Hill junior whose grandfather, John Carroll, is the only surviving member of the club's last senior premiership team of 1950.
"Brodie played on-ball and a bit across half-forward for us and was really good first-up," Fitzpatrick said.
"He has had six weeks off since winning the premiership up north with Waratah, so he will work into the season for us. He has a strong family connection with the club and it's exciting to have him with us."
Tom Brennan, Dylan Collis, who was the Bulldogs' best, and Mitch Dingwall all kicked three goals for Pyramid Hill, which was missing seven of its best 22.
Co-captain Josh Martyn kicked four goals for Bridgewater and now has 29 of his side's 62 goals across the first five games.
"We let ourselves down in the first half with our ball-use," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"We turned the ball over, especially early in the first quarter, when we had a lot of possession, but couldn't captialise and you just can't afford to do that against a side like Pyramid Hill."
The best for the Mean Machine was led by midfielder Harry Donegan.
"It was one of those days where we had a lot of honest performers, but Harry and Jack Symons were both very good," Ladson said.
"Harry gave us a lot of effort and grunt through the midfield and Jack was very good in setting us up with some good attacking play from down back."
Mitiamo broke through for its first win of the season, accounting for Newbridge at home.
After conceding the first four goals the Superoos overcame the early surge from the Maroons to win 14.11 (95) to 9.10 (64).
"Newbridge came out on fire early kicking four goals in the first 10 minutes, but we were able to regain our composure and get control of the game and looked the better team for the most part, which was pleasing," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"We've got a lot of young players and it feels that we're coming together better as a team and our leaders are doing a really good job."
Two of the Superoos' experienced players in gun half-back Luke Lougoon and on-baller Ross Turner (two goals) headed the best players, while Andrew Cussen was lively inside 50 with four goals.
The Maroons - who won't play a game at home until the second half of the season as the Riverside Park flood recovery continues - were again best served by on-baller Dylan Stevens.
Stevens has been among the Maroons' best two players in four of their five games so far.
"Dylan has been super for us. He's a real workhorse who is just so hard at it," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"He had a terriffic pre-season and is always in the thick of it from the first minute to the last and we need more like him to share the load a bit.
"Today was a realisation of where we're at as a group and a club. Not having a home ground at the moment and playing every game away has been tough and we've been hit hard by injury and unavailability, but we've just got to keep working hard and try to take those small steps forward each week."
Calivil United has again felt the full force of the competition benchmark that is Marong.
The Panthers dished out a 206-point hiding to the Demons, winning 31.21 (207) to 0.1 (1) at Calivil.
The Demons' sole behind of the game was scored in the first quarter.
The Panthers kicked eight goals in the first quarter, nine in the second, five in the third and nine in the last, with star forward Brandyn Grenfell bagging 11, while Jack McCaig slotted five.
"I thought we've leaked some easy goals in patches over the past few weeks, so we had a big emphasis on defence today," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
I thought we've leaked some easy goals in patches over the past few weeks, so we had a big emphasis on defence today- Linton Jacobs - Marong coach
"Defensively, we set-up really well today and were really good around the contest as well, which allowed us to get the ball forward and get some good looks at goal."
Richard Tibbett was sensational at centre half-back for the Panthers with his intercept marking, while Lachlan Lee on a wing and Ben Gregg off half-back were also brilliant.
Among Calivil United's best was ruckman Justin Hynes playing against the side he was a premiership player with last season.
Calivil United has now been outscored 92 goals to three in its past four games against the Panthers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.