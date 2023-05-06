BFNL: Dragons improve to 4-0 with 30-point win over Storm

SANDHURST absorbed a surge from Strathfieldsaye late in the third quarter to kick away and keep its unbeaten start to the BFNL season intact on Saturday.
The Dragons' impressive opening to 2023 continued with a 30-point victory over the Storm, with the visitors prevailing 11.13 (79) to 7.7 (49) at Tannery Lane.
Of the seven goals the Storm kicked, three came in a three-minute burst during the third quarter just as the Dragons had appeared poised to potentially crack the game open.
In the low-scoring clash the Dragons led by 14 points at the 21-minute mark of the third term. To that stage of the game through 72 minutes played the Storm had managed just three goals as the Dragons led 5.8 to 3.6.
However, having been hampered by turnovers going forward the Storm were able to spot up three targets inside 50 and kick three goals in three minutes with the 14-point deficit quickly becoming a four-point advantage as the home side grabbed the momentum.
Two of the three goals were kicked by James Schishka - the first after a brilliant pass from reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead after weaving through congestion - with the other slotted by ruckman Jed Brereton.
But having surrendered the lead the Dragons were quick to regain it through a pair of goals to Will Moran and Cobi Maxted to head into three quarter-time with an eight-point advantage, 7.8 to 6.6.
With the game up for grabs it was the Dragons who landed two early blows in the final term through a pair of goals to Matt Thornton and Jake McLean, whose kick from outside 50 bounced through an open goalsquare.
The Dragons would later add two more goals through hard-nut midfielder James Coghlan and best-on-ground Andrew Collins, while the Storm's only major of the final term was landed outside 50 from skipper Lachlan Sharp, who was opposed by Sandhurst's Isaac Ruff.
However, soon after Sharp's goal he hobbled from the field with a hamstring injury.
Earlier, the Storm also lost Essendon VFL-listed midfielder Callum McCarty to a shoulder injury in the first quarter, further compounding what is an already extensive list of unavailable players.
For the Dragons they have now claimed two big scalps in consecutive weeks by beating the Storm and Golden Square back-to-back following wins over Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton in the opening two rounds.
"It was a really good win today... anytime you go out to Strathfieldsaye and take the points you're going to be happy," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"I thought the boys stuck at it really well and that was our message at half-time; we felt like we hadn't played our best footy yet, but just keep sticking with how we want to play and trust that we could get the job done if we did that, so it was pleasing they were able to do that and it was a really good victory."
The opening half was very much an arm-wrestle with defences of both sides on top and only five goals kicked to the main break.
With the Dragons leading 3.4 to 2.6 at half-time the game opened up in the third quarter with eight goals kicked - four apiece.
The first came after just 16 seconds when ruckman Hamish Hosking tapped the ball to Collins who drove it long into the forward line and Zach Pallpratt goaled to give the Dragons the perfect start to the second half.
Pallpratt's goal was immediately answered though by the Storm's Schishka, who was rewarded for a strong tackle on Dragons' defender Liam Ireland with a holding the ball free-kick.
Schischka later ended the game as the leading goalkicker on the ground with three.
Down the other end the Dragons possess a forward line that is going to give oppositions plenty of headaches with the four-pronged attack of VFL-listed Maxted, recruit Lachlan Wright, veteran Thornton and X-factor Collins, who split his time inside 50 and through the middle.
All four players hit the scoreboard, with Collins and Wright booting two each and Maxted and Thornton kicking one apiece.
Connick was full of praise for the performance of Collins, whose ability to find the ball and use it with his customary polish was a feature, while the hard-working Coghlan has now featured in Sandhurst's best players in all four wins so far.
"Andy was good in the first half, but I thought in the second half, particularly his first 10 minutes of the last quarter, was really crucial," Connick said.
"Andy and James Coghlan were both really good for us in that 10 minutes to start the last quarter.
"He (Coghlan) is a very good player... he might be under-rated outside the club, but he's certainly not inside it and we believe he's a legitimate star midfielder."
For the Storm, who are now 2-2, their best players were headed by impressive young defender Mitch Hallinan, while fellow backmen Lachlan Ratcliffe and new assistant coach Luke Webb also featured among their better players.
"We're obviously not happy to be beaten, but we will certainly take positives out of the fact we blooded some new players (including debutant Dermott Bell) and at times were able to move the ball really well," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"I thought our guys were sensational today, but we just dropped off from late in the third quarter.
"We've got a bit to work on, but we'll certainly take plenty out of today moving forward."
Sandhurst plays South Bendigo next round, while the Storm hosts Eaglehawk.
