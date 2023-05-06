Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

BFNL: Dragons improve to 4-0 with 30-point win over Storm

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 7 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midfielder James Coghlan's impressive start to the season for Sandhurst continued against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
Midfielder James Coghlan's impressive start to the season for Sandhurst continued against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.