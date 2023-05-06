SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Gisborne 13.16 (94) def Kangaroo Flat 5.12 (42).
Kyneton 28.18 (186) def Maryborough 4.6 (30).
South Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Golden Square 11.9 (75).
Sandhurst 11.13 (79) def Strathfieldsaye 7.7 (49).
Eaglehawk 30.19 (199) def Castlemaine 5.3 (33).
North Bendigo 23.19 (157) def Huntly 8.10 (58).
White Hills 13.17 (95) def Elmore 2.5 (17).
Mount Pleasant 3.14 (152) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.8 (56).
LBU 9.11 (65) def Colbinabbin 8.10 (58).
Pyramid Hill 16.13 (109) def Bridgewater 9.9 (63).
Inglewood 14.18 (102) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.5 (53).
Mitiamo 14.11 (95) def Newbridge 9.10 (64).
Marong 31.21 (207) def Calivil United 0.1 (1).
Charlton 16.8 (104) def St Arnaud 9.6 (60)
Birchip-Watchem 19.12 (126) def Wycheproof-Narraport 2.4 (16).
Boort 11.6 (72) def Donald 9.8 (62).
Sea Lake Nandaly 13.13 (91) def Nullawil 7.5 (47).
Harcourt 12.17 (89) def Maldon 5.6 (36).
Natte Bealiba 7.12 (54) def Lexton 5.11 (41).
Newstead 13.10 (88) def Avoca 11.9 (75).
Trentham 14.16 (100) def Dunolly 10.7 (67).
Talbot 19.12 (126) def Campbells Creek 1.5 (11).
Navarre 12.13 (85) def Royal Park 7.10 (52).
Carisbrook 25.25 (175) def Rovers 3.5 (23).
