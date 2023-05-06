A central Victorian health service has been working with others to address the increasing challenges of the healthcare industry.
The Integrated Health Network Alliance - led by Murray Primary Health Network (PHN) - hopes to develop sustainable healthcare models for the region and address these issues.
Boort District Health chief executive and member of the IHN Alliance Donna Doyle said this regional partnership was investigating innovative and promising models.
"The health services of Buloke, Loddon and Gannawarra shires have been experiencing similar issues for some time," she said.
"So rather than working separately, in our own silos, we're working together to design and trial new models of healthcare.
"We're working with local government and educational organisations to sell the benefits of rural lifestyle, advocate on shared issues of housing and childcare, and to foster a local health and medical training pathways and career opportunities."
The Alliance released its first report, which showed the importance of co-design and understanding local health priorities and perspectives.
Recommendations in the 28-page Way Forward to Sustainable Rural Health report include employment packages to entice more GPs to the region and a nurse practitioner model of care that has already been increasing access to primary care services through clinics located in Boort, Charlton, Quambatook, and Kerang.
Murray PHN chief executive Matt Jones said primary care needed urgent reform to build sustainability in the health system.
"What works in metro areas does not work in rural and regional settings where we have critical workforce shortages," he said.
"Not being able to see your GP in a suitable timeframe has a huge impact on rural people's health.
"Rural GPs need more support, and nurse practitioners and allied health could assist more if the MBS funding models allowed it."
Mr Jones said primary health networks should be funded to lead more rural co-planning networks that deliver place-based solutions, such as those presented in the report.
He said this these will help coordinate and build workforce and system capacity.
"The Buloke Loddon Gannawarra trial is showing us how this can be done," he said.
To learn more about the project and to read the report, visit murrayphn.org.au/sustainableruralhealthproject
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
