UPDATE, 12pm: Crews have finished repairing the burst water main.
All water services should now be restored.
"We thank all customers for their patience while our crews worked on this repair," a Coliban Water spokesperson said.
EARLIER: Coliban Water crews are working to fix a water main burst in Golden Square.
Customers in the area will experience water supply interruption while these repairs take place in Allingham Street.
Water services should be restored by 12pm, but updates will be provided if this changes.
MORE STORES:
"We apologise for the inconvenience to these customers, and will work as quickly as possibly to fix the situation," a Coliban Water spokesperson said.
Updates will be available on the Coliban Water website and social media.
More to come.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.