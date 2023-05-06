Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Crews have fixed burst water main in Golden Square

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated May 6 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customers around Golden Square may experience water supply issues. Picture by Rajesh Balouria/Pixabay
Customers around Golden Square may experience water supply issues. Picture by Rajesh Balouria/Pixabay

UPDATE, 12pm: Crews have finished repairing the burst water main.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.