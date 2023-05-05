Bendigo Advertiser
BASL clubs to kick-off League Cup campaign

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
Spring Gully and Strathfieldsaye Colts United are in opposing pools in the League Cup.
The CV League One championship race is put on hold this weekend as clubs do battle in the opening round of the League Cup.

