BASL clubs to kick-off League Cup campaign

The CV League One championship race is put on hold this weekend as clubs do battle in the opening round of the League Cup.
The men's and women's competitions have been split into two pools for the League Cup. Each team plays the other teams in their pool once and the teams that top their respective pools qualify for the grand finals.
Shepparton South men and Strathfieldsaye Colts United women are favourites to win the first piece of silverware for the year.
Shepparton South men have made a fine start to the championship season, while Colts' women look on track for a clean sweep of titles for the second-straight year.
Shepparton South are in pool one for the men's League Cup and they'll start their campaign away to Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Sunday.
Strathdale and Eaglehawk are the other two teams in the pool.
Pool two is expected to be much tighter, with Shepparton United, Epsom, Tatura and Spring Gully to vie for a final berth.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United already has its first win on the board in the women's League Cup after Shepparton South was forced to forfeit Sunday's opening round clash.
Strathdale and Eaglehawk meet in the other women's pool one match on Saturday.
Shepparton United, Spring Gully and Tatura are in pool two, with the Reds favoured to advance to the final.
Round two of the League Cup will be played on the weekend of June 3-4, with round three scheduled for the weekend of July 15-16.
League Cup round one fixtures:
Men pool one - Strathdale v Eaglehawk, Saturday at Beischer Park at 3pm. Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton South, Sunday at Club Court at 3pm.
Men pool two - Shepparton United v Spring Gully, Sunday at McEwen Reserve at 3pm. Tatura v Epsom, Sunday at Tatura at 3pm.
Women pool one - Strathdale v Eaglehawk, Saturday at Beischer Park at 11am. Strathfieldsaye Colts United d Shepparton South 3-0 on forfeit.
Women pool two - Shepparton United v Spring Gully, Sunday at McEwen Reserve at 11am.
