Injury and illness look set to rob Strathfieldsaye of several key players for Saturday's BFNL match of the round clash with Sandhurst.
A virus has swept through the club this week, with forward Baxter Slater and defender Brady Hore already ruled out.
Coach Darryl Wilson confirmed that "several" other players were also battling illness and that the Storm could be forced into more changes on Saturday morning.
Decisions on Cal McCarty and Bode Stevens will be made on Saturday morning.
McCarty is in line for a call-up to make his VFL debut with Essendon, while North Melbourne could add Stevens to its VFL team.
"To be honest, we're still putting our team together,'' Wilson said.
"It's going to test our depth, but with that comes opportunity for some young guys to get their chance.
"We're not having a great run at the moment, but we'll work our way through it."
To make matters worse for the Storm, number one ruckman Tim Hosking injured himself at work through the week and won't play against the Dragons, leaving the club light on in terms of height to battle in-form Sandhurst big man Hamish Hosking.
Tim Hosking, Slater and Hore join an absentee list that includes Ben Lester, Hunter Lawrence, Caleb Sheahan, Caleb Ernst, Jack Exell, Cooper Jones, Riley Wilson, George Simpson and Matt Harvey.
"Jed Brereton and Alex Powell will get the job on Hosking,'' Wilson said.
"They're different ruckmen to (Hamish) Hosking in that he likes to use his body and be physical.
"We rate him, so we'll do something different to mix things up."
On a positive note for the Storm, experienced duo Lachlan Sharp and Shannon Geary return to the Storm side.
Jordan Wilson will play his 50th senior game for the club.
"We still have good talent in our side,'' Darryl Wilson said.
"It's going to be a great challenge for us against a team that we rate highly."
Sandhurst looks likely to be without the three VFL players that represented the club in last week's win over Golden Square.
Lachlan Tardrew and Sam Conforti are out of the Sandhurst side, while the club was waiting on news on key forward Cobi Maxted.
Star midfielder Lee Coghlan returns from a calf injury, while defender Isaac Ruff and utility Jake McLean have proved their fitness.
"We expect that Cobi will be at Collingwood, but it's yet to be confirmed,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"The other two (Tardrew and Conforti) are definitely playing VFL."
"Lee has trained fully this week, so has Jake McLean and Isaac Ruff.
"We have good depth at the club. Three good players to come in to replace three good players.
"If Cobi (Maxted) is called-up by Collingwood for the VFL then Jake Nihill will take his spot."
After disposing of Golden Square, the Dragons have a wonderful opportunity to grab an early-season break on some prospective top-three rivals.
"Last week we enjoyed the build-up to a big game against really good opposition and the boys agreed that it was a fun game to play in,'' Connick said.
"There's excitement in the group that we get the chance to play in another big game this week against Strathfieldsaye.
"Since I've been at Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye have always been at the pointy end of the ladder.
"We've probably been that one or two spots off them. We always seem to play good games and we get up for them.
"I'm sure they enjoy playing us as much as we enjoy playing them."
Connick said controlling Strathfieldsaye's ball movement would be a major factor for the Dragons.
"We always put time and effort into what the opposition do, what they do well and how they move the footy,'' Connick said,
"Their half-backs, midfielders generate plenty of drive, so we need to curtail their ball movement as much as we can.
"At the same time we want to play our style of footy. We've tinkered with the way we defend and it will be interesting to see how that stands up against a quality team like Strathfieldsaye."
Kyneton or Maryborough will earn their first victory of the BFNL season when they do battle at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday.
They enter the contest after contrasting opening three rounds of the season.
The Tigers have lost to three genuine finals contenders - Golden Square, Sandhurst and South Bendigo - by margins of 64, 64 and 46 points.
The Magpies were in winning positions against likely bottom four teams Castlemaine in round one and Kangaroo Flat in round three, but came away with nothing.
Sandwiched in between was a 169-point thumping from ladder-leader Eaglehawk.
The Tigers were average in rounds one and two, but last week's effort against South Bendigo was better than the final margin indicated.
"We're moving in the right direction,'' Kyneton coach Paul Chapman said.
"After we lost so many players in the off-season, it was always going to take us a few weeks to get going and to gel.
"We had a tough start to the year in terms of playing three high-quality teams, but I feel as though we'll be better for that in the long run.
"Through those three games we know where we have to build and we know what we're capable of. We're getting closer to playing our better footy."
Last week's loss to Kangaroo Flat hurt the Magpies.
They should have had the game sewn up by three quarter-time, but a 1.9 third term left the door ajar for the Roos and they pounced.
"The group understands that we should be 2-1, but we just have to learn how to win,'' Maryborough coach Coby Perry said.
"The phase we're at as a group is how do you win? What involves winning? How do you close out a game?
"We're building towards it and the boys understand that, so we're in that next phase of learning.
"We should be 2-1, but we're 0-3 and that's okay. We'll learn from it."
The team that runs out for Maryborough against the Tigers won't be as strong as the 22 that almost knocked off Kangaroo Flat.
Jacob Lohmann returns to VFL action with Sandringham, Bailey Edwards is unavailable and the Pies have other injury concerns.
"It would have been nice to take the same team into the Kyneton game, but that won't be the case,'' Perry said.
"It's another opportunity for us to learn and we're looking forward to it."
Kangaroo Flat will chase back-to-back wins when it hosts Gisborne at Dower Park on Saturday.
The reigning premier Bulldogs are in a rebuilding phase of sorts, with a host of young players introduced to the senior team through the opening three rounds.
The constant for the Dogs is the work of inside midfielder Flynn Lakey, who is third in the league in total contested possessions (55) and third in clearances (26).
Golden Square will seek to continue its recent dominance over South Bendigo when the two sides meet at Wade Street.
The Dogs have won the past five encounters with the Bloods in emphatic style.
The good news for the Bloods is they regain forward Brock Harvey, who will reunite with in-form duo Will Keck and Steven Stroobants.
If South's midfield can get on top, the three livewires will cause the undermanned Square defence some headaches.
At Canterbury Park, Eaglehawk should have few troubles in improving to 4-0 when it hosts Castlemaine.
