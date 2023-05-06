Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, we take a look back at Bendigo's encounters with royalty from the Bendigo Advertiser's archives.
Nowadays we know a little more about the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, but back when the couple visited Bendigo in 1983 they were a picture-perfect royal couple.
On the morning of the couple's visit, the Bendigo Advertiser led with:
There's an inexplicable charm and excitement about a royal visit. Its mystery is its life. The monarchy is liked by the people for its bells and tinsel, the outward pomp and gilding.- Bendigo Advertiser April 15 1983
If its "bells and tinsel" the people of Bendigo liked about the royal couple, they got it on this visit.
"The future king of England, a beautiful wife and a lovely son - a fairy story in real life" was the reporter's feelings towards to the royal couple. Suppose hindsight is a wonderful thing.
The reporter called the pairing "one of the great romances of the century", and despite the prince and princess only planning to spend 105 minutes in our city, pegged the tour as part of "a royal fever gripping Australia".
From the balcony of the Hotel Shamrock, Prince Charles and Princess Diana watched as a procession made it's way down a Pall Mall lined with "folding chairs, cushions, and vacuum flasks of hot tea", belonging to people braving "bitter wind" and rain to get a glimpse of the royals.
And then a dragon appeared.
Coming out with "the smoke and crescendo of Chinese firecrackers", Bendigo's own Sun Loong stood below the couple to perform nine ceremonial bows.
It was customary that Sun Loong - royalty himself - only bows to others of similar blue blood, and "such was the effort needed for the salute that bearers changed halfway through".
The prince and princess are reported to be "delighted with the memorable display" from their balcony vantage point.
The couple must have worked up an appetite watching Sun Loong, reportedly requesting a snack and some drinks at Hotel Shamrock.
Then Hotel Shamrock manager John Stoddart must have thought he had scoop of the day, telling the Bendigo Advertiser "you will be interested to know Prince Charles takes white tea, fairly strong with a spoon of sugar and Princess Diana takes her orange juice straight up".
With a difference in drink choice like that, maybe we should have seen the prince and princesses' break up coming.
