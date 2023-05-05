THE in-form Bendigo Braves' women will look to extend their unbeaten start to the NBL1 season against the Hobart Chargers at Red Energy Stadium on Saturday night.
And the men will be aiming to continue their resurgence after snapping a three-game losing streak with a gutsy two-point win last weekend over the Kilsyth Cobras.
The Mark Alabakov-coached Braves' women have answered every challenge in the early part of the season to stamp themselves as one of only two unbeaten teams in the south conference.
After finishing runners-up last season, the Braves have peeled off seven straight wins to sit atop the ladder.
They have the Waverley Falcons snapping at their heels at 6-0, with the Mount Gambier Pioneers, Knox Raiders and Ringwood Hawks all in hot pursuit at 5-1.
Their brilliant start has been built on tight defence, with the Braves only allowing 66 points per game, while scoring 87 points per game.
The Braves restricted the Kilsyth Cobras to a miserly 42 points in last week's 51-point win at Red Energy Stadium, nearly eclipsing their total in one quarter by scoring 34 points in the final term.
A massive win was propelled by WNBL star Megan McKay (26 points and seven rebounds), with support from recruit Amy Atwell (19 points, seven rebounds) and Cassidy McLean (12 points, six rebounds, five assists).
McKay is averaging 23.83 points and 10.17 rebounds for the season, while veteran Kelly Wilson is the competition leader in assists with 11 per game.
The news only got better during the week with confirmation homegrown product Jess Rennie is rejoining the Braves program following four years at the University of Tennessee.
The Hobart Chargers head to Bendigo with a 2-4 record.
Meanwhile, the Braves' men hope a nail-biting two-point win over Kilsyth last week can be the spark their season desperately needed.
Coach Stephen Black's team had slipped to 1-5 on the back of three straight losses, but was able to join a bunch of teams on two wins ahead of this weekend' clash against the 3-3 Chargers with their 94-92 victory.
Lat Mayen leads all Braves players this season with 19.2 points per game, while Bijan Johnson is ranked top-five in assists with five per game.
The win over Kilsyth was fuelled by a tough effort from Adam Pechacek, who scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
In a break in tradition against the Chargers, the men will play first at 5.30pm, with the women to follow at 7.30pm
The Braves' women and men will play the third of three straight home games against the Dandenong Rangers on Saturday, May 13.
