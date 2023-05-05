Greater Bendigo has recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 23 cases in the 24 hours leading up to May 5.
There are 130 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges recorded 62 cases during the week, Mount Alexander (13), Central Goldfields (11), Campaspe (17), Gannawarra (3), Buloke (17) and Loddon recorded six.
MORE NEWS:
The data showed there was 6452 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of three per cent on the previous week.
The daily number of new cases this week was 922, up from 894 last week.
There are 295 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 16 COVID patients, with six cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are four COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
OTHER STORIES:
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state continued to experience a sustained increase in community COVID transmission this week, with growth in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
Professor Sutton said the increase in transmission is being driven by the combination of waning immunity and the presence of multiple Omicron recombinant XBB sublineages.
Sadly, a total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.