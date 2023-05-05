Bendigo Advertiser
The Gianna Centre to close after 19 years of family support to Bendigo community

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
The Gianna Centre, once located at Pall Mall, is closing its doors for good. File picture
After 19 years, family support service The Gianna Centre will close its doors for the final time on June 30.

