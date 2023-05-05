Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City under-18s relish opportunity to tackle Melbourne Victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Bendigo City under-18s defender Seth Repper will take one some of the best young strikers in Australia on Saturday.
The region's best under-18 soccer talent will showcase their skills against some of the best young players in Australia at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

