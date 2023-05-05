A Bendigo Health worker may well be the biggest royal fan in the country, rivalling even the British hardcore fans in his devotion to the monarch.
Darren Martin, 43, has returned to the UK to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III after also making the trip in September last year to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Martin had slightly more time on his hands to plan the trip this time round than in the wake of Her Majesty's relatively sudden passing on September 8, 2022.
The royalist arrived in the UK on Wednesday, spending some time in Windsor to revisit the Queen's final resting place before heading to London for the coronation.
READ MORE:
"The British know how to put on a show!
"It's a bit quieter here in Windsor but the town is getting ready for the coronation concert.
"I imagine London will be a little different."
King Charles' coronation comes 70 years after that of his mother on June 2, 1953, when the now monarch was only four years old.
The last crowning of a British king dates even further back to 1937 when King George VI, Charles' grandfather, was crowned.
Like Queen Camilla's crowning in Saturday's historic ceremony, George VI's wife Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, was also crowned back in 1937.
READ MORE:
Mr Martin's love of the royals dates back to his childhood and his grandparents' love of the UK - particularly his late grandmother Peggy's love of the Queen.
"She actually reminded me of the Queen in looks and mannerisms so I think to me [the fascination] stems from a very early age and I guess it sort of turned into a bit of an obsession," he said in the wake of the Queen's death.
"And when it came through that she had passed away, it was like losing a family member."
Mr Martin says there is nothing else in the world quite like the British Royal Family.
In his September trip, he made the most of the mammoth 24-hour flight each way by queing to see Her Majesty's body lying in state before witnessing the funeral procession on the streets of London.
He also visited her final resting place in Windsor alongside a number of iconic royal locations including Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and gardens and the Sandringham Estate and surrounds.
Holyroodhouse Palace, previously the official Scotland residence of the Queen, was also on his bucketlist, in addition to the Queen Mother's childhood home of Glamis Castle and Balmoral Castle where Queen Elizabeth II passed away.
Mr Martin even tried to catch a glimpse of Birkhall, Charles III's private lodge in Scotland, but got pulled up by the police outside.
He walked away from that experience with a selfie with the cops who looked pretty bemused to meet an Australian royal super-fan.
Mr Martin has planned, once again, to be part of the action in London for the coronation and watch a moment that will go down in history.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.