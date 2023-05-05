Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo royal super-fan Darren Martin flies to UK for coronation

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 6 2023 - 1:59pm, first published May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bendigo Health worker may well be the biggest royal fan in the country, rivalling even the British hardcore fans in his devotion to the monarch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.